The form of the Alpine was among the big question marks after the pre-season tests, both because it had not completed attempts at fast laps and, above all, because of the few laps completed over the long distance. Problems related to reliability and the search for set-up had pushed the French team to long stops in the pits, thus limiting the work on the track to analyze the car.

A not insignificant problem, also because for the first round of the season the team had already planned useful updates to improve the car’s performance. With so little time available to get to know the single-seater, even the drivers had difficulty gaining confidence with the A523, especially Pierre Gasly, who has just joined the team after his experience in AlphaTauri.

The first weekend of the championship should have given some more indications on Alpine’s form, but the events that characterized the Bahrain round instead added even more smoke to a difficult situation to decipher. While Ocon was forced to retire, thanks to the numerous penalties received during the race for the multiple infractions committed both by the driver himself and by the team, Gasly was the author of a chiaroscuro weekend.

The transalpine had been forced to start from the back due to the bad qualifying on Saturday also due to an overly aggressive set-up, but he then redeemed himself on Sunday by reaching the points zone, but without being able to bring the decisive attack to the Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo.

Ocon’s pace in qualifying, still in the top ten, and Gasly’s comeback in the race provided a glimpse of Alpine’s potential but, according to team principal Szafnauer, it is still too early to understand the car’s true potential without a totally clean weekend .

“We don’t know his real pace yet due to some operational things that happened in the race. Esteban had all his problems that we talked about [le penalità]Pierre was stuck in 19th place for quite some time at the start,” explained the Team Principal.

“I look at lap times and if you look at a race between who’s in front and who’s behind, [sulla stessa macchina] there can be two seconds of difference per lap just for the position in which you race”.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“So, I still don’t know exactly where we are in relation [agli altri] Just because we are out of position with one car and the other had some issues. But I don’t think we’re far away.”

Gasly’s excellent final stint on the soft tyres, in which he almost caught Valtteri Bottas, but without being able to find the opportunity to pass the Finn, suggested that Alpine had something more to show in Bahrain, placing itself between the Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo as a balance of power.

In particular, the challenge is open above all with the English team, which last year was behind him in the championship, with a quite important gap. This season the roles have reversed and Aston Maritn has taken an important step forward, even managing to conquer a podium in the opening round thanks to Fernando Alonso.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, comes out of the pits after a stop Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Being able to turn the situation around again won’t be easy, also because the AMR23 seems to have the potential to be a competitive car on most of the tracks in the first part of the championship, both thanks to its good qualities in terms of downforce and tire management.

Nonetheless, Szafnauer has great confidence and is certain that the Enstone-based team has the potential to fight for fourth place in the constructors’ championship, focusing above all on consistently accumulating points. “Looking at the situation from an optimistic point of view and saying that if Pierre had started ninth, we would have beaten Bottas for sure,” explained the Alpine manager.

“How close we would have been to Mercedes and I believe a [Lance] Stroll? They had a 16 second lead over us, we have to take a look. Now we just have to pass them, in order to close the gap to the riders we want to beat.”

“Esteban, who was out of position at the start, will learn from this. From an operational point of view, we can hope to have smooth and trouble-free races.”

Pierre Gasly during his comeback in Bahrain. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“And if that happens, if Pierre qualifies where he can qualify and if we have both in the top 10, then I think we will score a lot of points and fight for fourth place.”

For this season, Alpine has promised a very aggressive development plan, with new features that have already been introduced in Bahrain, albeit only as evidence to collect data. Furthermore, in the next appointments we will continue on the research work on the structures which in Sakhir did not fully bear fruit.

“We’ve been riding with rather stiff set-ups and this works in some conditions. We need to try. At this track, you don’t tend to be very, very stiff. Although there will be some circuits during the season where we will optimize and exploit this aspect, from which the test. But yes we learned a lot,” explained technical director Harman in Bahran.