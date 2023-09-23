Max Verstappen and Red Bull return to give an unequivocal signal. Singapore was just a misstep and today, in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix, yet another pole position of the season for the dominators of the 2023 World Championship arrived.

The reigning world champion set a 1’28″887 that remained uncatchable for everyone, even if, to tell the truth, the first of the two times set in Q3 would have been enough to secure the pole start in the race scheduled for tomorrow, , at 7:00 Italian.

Nobody managed to worry the Max-RB19 duo. The McLarens could do nothing but settle for being the first of the others. Verstappen made the difference throughout the track, but what is impressive is what he manages to do in the first sector, where having load and driving precision counts most.

The fifth time obtained by Sergio Perez, 773 thousandths off the reference time of these qualifications, gives a precise snapshot of how much Verstappen also puts in to obtain such results. It’s not just the car, which is still amazing, but it’s also the talent of a driver who is maturing year after year.

Behind Max, as mentioned, are the McLarens. Surprisingly, however, the first of the two MCL60s is that of Oscar Piastri. The Australian stopped the clock 581 thousandths behind Verstappen on his best lap of Q3, done on the first of two attempts. Lando Norris was 27 thousandths of a second slower and tomorrow he will start third ahead of his teammate Lando Norris, this time mocked by the rookie with whom he shares the garage.

Piastri wasn’t perfect in the last sector and perhaps it was at that point of the track where he lost the chance to get a better time, but pole today was not within the reach of anyone except Verstappen. However, McLaren had the satisfaction of putting both Ferraris behind them, with Charles Leclerc fourth and Carlos Sainz Jr. sixth.

The Reds paid above all for a first sector that was not up to the standards of Verstappen and the Woking cars, while in the following two sectors – especially in the central one – they proved to be more than competitive. Leclerc, however, will be forced to report to the stewards (like the two Alfa Romeo drivers) for not having respected the minimum time allowed to do the preparatory lap for the timed one. If Ferrari can still be satisfied on a difficult track due to the characteristics of the SF-23s, Mercedes cannot be equally satisfied.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had to settle for the fourth row, with the 7-time world champion seventh ahead of his younger teammate. Hamilton did just over 3 tenths better than Russell, but the gap to Verstappen is so wide – both over second – that he takes this result as a real disappointment after having fought for the podium and victory just a week ago in Marina Bay.

The home idol Yuki Tsunoda is amazing. The Japanese, fresh from his renewal with AlphaTauri for 2024 which arrived during the Italian night, took the AT04 first to Q3 and then to ninth place, giving himself the satisfaction of putting the 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso behind him. Speaking of the Asturian, he too, like the Mercedes drivers, is one of the disappointments of these qualifying sessions. Not so much for what he managed to do, because it is clear that the AMR23 is in complete regression compared to an amazing first half of the season.

Liam Lawson comes close to making the Top 10, missing it by just 43 thousandths of a second. The New Zealander, who found out his role in 2024 a few hours ago (he will return to be a reserve driver and simulator operator for the Red Bull group), was unable to imitate his teammate, thus becoming the first of those eliminated at the end of Q2.

However, it was a good qualifying for Lawson, in which he managed to get behind Pierre Gasly’s Alpine by just 1 thousandths of a second. Difficult qualifications also for the transalpine team, with the former AlphaTauri 12th and Esteban Ocon even 14th. Between the two blue cars there is the first Williams, that of the usual Alexander Albon. The Thai was also excluded from Q3 by a few thousandths.

Kevin Magnussen was the best driver of the Haas F1 team, setting the 15th time. However, it is clear that the VF-23s are not very comfortable on the fast corners of Suzuka, because the gaps suffered by the two standard bearers of the American team are more significant than usual.

Bad day for Alfa Romeo Racing, with both cars already eliminated at the end of Q1. Valtteri Bottas was knocked out of Q2 by Alexander Albon’s final lap and will start 16th tomorrow. Guan Yu Zhou, on the other hand, complained about a lot of traffic in Turn 9 (Hamilton was on the line, but he wasn’t). Precisely in that corner he made a driving error which forced him to be eliminated with the 19th fastest time.

Between the two Alfa Romeo C45s there is the usual Lance Stroll, unable to exploit the characteristics of the AMR23 and even eliminated in Q1 with the 17th time. This time Nico Hulkenberg paid the price in qualifying, being beaten by Kevin Magnussen (qualified in Q2 by a few thousandths) while he sadly had to return to the pits with the 18th fastest time.

Another bad mistake for Logan Sargeant. The Williams driver caused the red flag a few minutes into qualifying, in Q1, losing the rear exiting the last corner. The American, while accelerating, saw his Williams cross and was unable to regain control of it, ending up crashing into the barriers on the outside of the curve.

There was a lot of damage to the car, with the entire left side – the one that ended up against the wall – which will need to be rebuilt. Let’s talk about the nose, the front suspension and the rear suspension. Of the rear wing, but also of the entire belly and probably some components of the Mercedes power unit. The condition of the frame should also be checked. This is the worst way to approach the race and, above all, to arrive at a crucial moment of the season as regards the drivers market dedicated to 2024.