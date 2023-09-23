F1 Qualifying Suzuka, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Max Verstappen 1:28.877

Red Bull 2. Oscars Plates 1:29.458

McLaren 2nd Row 3. Lando Norris 1:29.493

McLaren 4. Charles Leclerc 1:29.542

Ferrari 3rd Row 5. Sergio Perez 1:29.650

Red Bull 6. Carlos Sainz 1:29.850

Ferrari 4th Row 7. Lewis Hamilton 1:29.908

Mercedes 8. George Russell 1:30.219

Mercedes 5th Row 9. Yuki Tsunoda 1.30.303

AlphaTauri 10. Fernando Alonso 1:30.560 Aston Martin 6th Row 11. Liam Lawson 1:30.508

AlphaTauri 12. Pierre Gasley 1:30.509

Alpine 7th Row 13. Alexander Albon 1:30.537

Williams 14. Esteban Or with 1,30,586

Alpine 8th Row 15. Kevin Magnussen 1:30.665

Haas 16. Valtteri Bottas 1:31.049

Alfa Romeo 9th Row 17. Spears Stroll 1:31.181

Aston Martin 18. Nico Hülkenberg 1:31.299

Haas 10th Row 19. Guanyu Zhou 1:31.398

Alfa Romeo 20. Logan Sargeant st

Williams

F1 Suzuka Qualifying, the news

An inhuman pole position, which puts to rest all the controversies that arose over the weekend in Singapore: Max Verstappen gets the best time in Suzuka qualifying (1:28.877) giving six tenths to all the competition. Other than Singapore’s directives, the RB19 flies (if guided by its phenomenon) and makes a sensational difference especially in the first sector.

In fact, there was no story on Saturday in Japan, with Verstappen achieving the best time in Q1, while in Q2 he was satisfied with second place behind Charles Leclerc but using a used tyre. The difference between the grip generated by the RB19 and the iconic one is too great snake of Suzuka and that of the other cars, visibly more unstable. The rest is up to the quality of Super Max, who achieved 29 poles in his career like Juan Manuel Fangio. His teammate Sergio Perez he is even fifth at almost eight tenths, reconfirming how much there is of Verstappen in the Red Bull dominance.

The second force, at least on the flying lap, is la McLaren, with Oscar Piastri earning the front row in Formula 1 for the first time in his career. The Australian stopped +0.581 behind the Dutch champion and beat his teammate Lando Norris by 35 thousandths. The values ​​of PL3 are confirmed, with the Ferrari which occupies fourth position with Leclerc (+0.665) and the sixth with Carlos Sainz (+0.973). Much of the gap between the two drivers of the Red and Super Max is generated in the first sector, where Verstappen seems on track unlike the others.

Full fourth row Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton beating George Russell by three tenths. It’s clearly a relative joy, considering the second gap from Verstappen. Really celebrate, and not just for the renewal, Yuki Tsunodaninth ahead of Fernando Alonso.

F1 Suzuka Qualifying, live

Here you can reread the entire live coverage of Suzuka qualifying.

The program and the rankings

The Grand Prix will start at 7am tomorrow and could provide the first verdict of the season: Red Bull could in fact take home the Constructors’ World Championship for the second consecutive year on the circuit that last year gave a second world championship to Max Verstappen. The Milton Keynes team will only need to obtain more points than Mercedes and lose no more than 24 points from Ferrari. For Red Bull it would be another record, as no team in history has managed to win the Constructors’ title with six grands prix to spare.