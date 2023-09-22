F1 Suzuka, the PL2 ranking

F1 Suzuka, the news of PL2

Max Verstappen picks up where he left off. The Dutchman seems to have put the complicated weekend in Singapore behind him once and for all, obtaining the best time (1:30.688) also in the Suzuka PL2 classification. It is a time trial built above all in the first sector: among the Japanese bends the RB19 enhances its speed even more and is practically unattainable for all its other rivals.

Yes, the rivals. We start again from Ferrariwhich confirms itself in second place, this time with Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque is 320 thousandths behind Verstappen: compared to the other cars, the SF-23 confirms the improvements of recent weeks, what is certain is that the Dutchman seems to be in a different dimension both on the flying lap and on the race pace. A step that gave mixed results for Ferrari, in line with the whole world outside of Max. Attention: Max, not Red Bull, because Sergio Perez has abysmal gaps from his teammate. The Mexican suffered a second round on the flying lap and his pace was also absolutely incomparable.

Singapore winner Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari was fourth: the Spaniard stopped half a second from Verstappen and +0.229 from Leclerc. Lando Norris (+0.464 from the top) is placed between the two SF-23s, with Russell, Alonso, Albon, Piastri, Perez and Bottas also in the top-10.

F1 Suzuka, PL2 live

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow: the alarm will ring early – at 4.30 – for the third free practice session, the last opportunity for the teams to play with the set-up of the cars before the arrival of Parc Fermé. Again tomorrow morning, but at 8, the fight for pole position will begin. The Suzuka Grand Prix will begin at 7am on Sunday, where Red Bull has its first great chance to win the Constructors’ World Championship.