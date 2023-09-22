It’s hot in Suzuka: we race earlier than usual and there isn’t the usual rain and with the sun the track temperature rises to 48 degrees (8 more than yesterday) so the drivers have to interpret how to prepare the launch lap so that the soft suffers in the last stretch. Max Verstappen confirmed himself as the fastest in the third free practice session of the Japanese GP with a 1’30″267: the Dutchman changed his approach compared to yesterday, giving up a bit of performance in the snake (where he almost half a second to everyone) to have a more regular behavior throughout the entire session, choosing a faster RB19 on the straight. Max took four tenths off yesterday despite the increase in temperature.

If the team from Milton Keynes maintained supremacy in all free practice sessions, we note the growth of McLaren which brought Lando Norris to second place and Oscar Piastri to third with the MCL60. The two teammates are just two tenths behind the RB19, showing potential that leads the papaya car to be Verstappen’s real challengers. We only need to talk about the Dutchman, because Sergio Perez is behind, fourth, seven tenths behind the captain, but ahead of the Ferraris.

With the temperature, the wind has also increased and the red seems to have lost its way: if McLaren has grown by six tenths compared to Friday, the Scuderia has remained at yesterday’s performance. Charles Leclerc is fifth with 1’31″022 (only 18 thousandths behind Perez) and Carlos Sainz is sixth with the most difficulty in interpreting the new surface. The SF-23 did not impress in the flying lap, while it seems to have drawn good information from the mini long run with the soft tyres.

Considering that Ferrari was also approached by the struggling Mercedes yesterday, one has to think that the Maranello team could have hidden themselves a bit with the amount of petrol and, above all, a prudent engine map. Lewis Hamilton, in fact, arrived 22 thousandths behind the red and is seventh, while George Russell who follows, eighth, one second away had to interrupt the session early due to a problem with the right rear wheel which required the disassembly of the entire corner.

Aston Martin does not shine with Fernando Alonso ninth ahead of the two Alfa Romeos of Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas who seem to benefit from the changes that the Hinwil team had brought to Singapore.

Not bad Kevin Magnussen 12th with Haas, while Nico Hulkenberg is 15th. Esteban Ocon with Alpine and Yuki Tsunoda with AlphaTauri squeezed in between the two VF-23s. The Japanese feels at home and is elated by the renewal of the contract which was made official today.

Logan Sargeant had the pleasure of being ahead of Alex Albon with the Williams: the American was 16th, while the Anglo-Thai did not go beyond 18th place, preceded by Liam Lawson with the second AT04: the New Zealander, who racing in the Japanese SuperFormula he was counting on doing better on a track he knows well.

Lance Stroll bad 19th with Aston Martin: the blow at Marina Bay has not yet been absorbed, so Pierre Gasly seemed to be in difficulty with the Alpine repaired after yesterday’s blow in FP2.