We’re back on track right away

Just one week after the Singapore Grand Prix and the first victory of the season for a non-Red Bull car (with Carlos Sainz bringing Ferrari back to the top step of the podium after a year and a half), Formula 1 will return to the track this weekend on the historic Japanese circuit of Suzuka for the 16th round of the world championship. Unlike Marina Bay, the race will take place during the afternoon, and not under the artificial lights typical of the night races introduced a few years ago in the top series. Beyond that, the Japanese GP it may have points in common with Singapore.

Little sun, but no rain

In the days preceding the last GP, in fact, there were fears of rainfall over the weekend, with this risk which should not arise in the Land of the Rising Sun. According to forecasts by accuweather.comthe only day that could push spectators to bring an umbrella as a precaution would be on Friday, i.e. the one in which the first two free practice sessions will be held. If this scenario does not occur (with the probability of rain still estimated at 70%), there will be skies over Suzuka mostly cloudy. A condition very similar to that of the race and that of Saturday’s qualifying, the latter with some clearing. In any case, on both occasions the risk of rain will be relatively low, if not absent.

F1 2023, Japanese Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 22 September

Cloudy sky

Chance of precipitation: 70% (thunderstorms 20%)

Max/min temperatures: 33/34°C

Wind: WNW 11 km/h, gusts at 22 km/h

Saturday 23 September

Sky: partly cloudy

Chance of precipitation: 3%

Max/min temperatures: 29°C/32°C

Wind: NW 15 km/h, gusts at 37 km/h

Sunday 24 September

Cloudy sky

Chance of precipitation: 2%

Max/min temperatures: 28/29°C

Wind: SE 19 km/h, gusts at 44 km/h

So last year

A race that should therefore not present the same conditions as 2022, when it was the rain that affected the GP between driver errors, accidents and a red flag, with an associated restart behind the Safety Car. To dominate was Max Verstappen, who won the race ahead of Leclerc and Perez. The Monegasque, however, was the protagonist of a long run at the last chicane in an attempt to defend himself from the Mexican, returning to the track without regaining his position. For this reason, Race Direction penalized the Ferrari driver by 5 seconds, who thus lost 2nd place and allowed Max Verstappen to mathematically win his second consecutive world title.