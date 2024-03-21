Susie Wolff has filed a criminal complaint against the FIA ​​over allegations made against her late last year.

The F1 Driver Academy chief executive, wife of Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff, found herself at the center of a media storm in December after the FIA ​​announced it was looking into a potential conflict of interest between the spouses.

The International Federation had taken action after an article appeared in Business F1 Magazine in which it was implied that confidential information it had become aware of from FOM had been shared with Toto. It was said that for this reason the other nine teams had complained to the FIA.

The government body had opened an investigation which was closed just 48 hours later, after the nine teams, with a joint statement, had expressed their total non-involvement in the FIA's action which made a huge impression given that there were not even the conditions to start even a formal investigation.

Susie Wolff wasted no time in taking legal action against the International Federation, when silence seemed to have fallen on the case. And the environment in the Melbourne paddock immediately heated up, after the FIA ​​president, Ben Sulayem, was cleared of two serious charges which were evaluated by the Federation's Ethics Committee.

“I can confirm that on March 4th I personally filed a criminal complaint in the French court in relation to the statement made about me by the FIA ​​last December.”

“There has still been no transparency and no responsibilities have been clarified in relation to the conduct of the FIA ​​and its staff in this matter. I believe that today more than ever it is important to speak up, report bad behavior and make sure people are held accountable. While some may think that silence absolves them of responsibility, this is not the case.”