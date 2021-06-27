The Formula 1 World Championship lands at the Red Bull Ring for the 2021 Styrian GP, ​​the eighth round of the 2021 season. As is customary at each event in the championship, the drivers will have 180 minutes of free practice, divided into two 60-minute sessions on Friday and another on Saturday, to fine-tune their cars before qualifying and the race.

Follow the free practice and the classification of the F1 Styrian GP live and direct.

Max Verstappen leads the race in Austria twelve points clear of Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman took the victory at the last minute in the French GP over the British thanks to a masterful strategy from Red Bull. As for the Spanish, Carlos Sainz is seventh with 42 points and Fernando Alonso is eleventh with 17 points.

Timetables: What time is the Styrian F1 GP?

Friday June 25 Country Free 1 Free Practice 2 Spain 11:30 15:00 Portugal 10:30 14:00 Argentina / Chile 07:30 10:00 Mexico 04:30 07:00 Colombia / Peru 05:30 08:00 United States (GMT-4) 06:30 09:00

Saturday June 26 Country Free Practice 3 Classification Spain 12:00 15:00 Portugal 11:00 14:00 Argentina / Chile 07:00 10:00 Mexico 04:00 07:00 Colombia / Peru 05:00 08:00 United States (GMT-4) 06:00 09:00

Sunday June 27 Country Race Spain 15:00 Portugal 14:00 Argentina / Chile 11:00 Mexico 07:00 Colombia / Peru 08:00 USA 09:00

TV: Where to watch the Styrian GP on TV and on the Internet?

The Formula 1 World Cup 2021 it will be able to be followed by television in DAZN F1 in Spain, This channel can be seen through the DAZN platform or on Movistar +. Argentina, Colombia and Chile will broadcast the grand prize through Fox Sports, Mexico will broadcast it on Channel 9 Televisa and Peru on Fox Sports 3 and ESPN.

In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN. In addition, on AS.com you can follow live both free practice, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. Y You will also find the best information on the F1 World Cup and all the reactions of the protagonists, chronicles and analysis …