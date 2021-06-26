Lewis Hamilton reacts and leads the Mercedes in front of everyone in the third free practice session of the Styrian GP, ​​the first of two to be held in Austria in a week. Lewis with the W12 arrived at 1’04 “369 on soft tires, making him one of the three drivers who broke through the 1’05” wall despite being very “green” due to the night’s rain.

Mercedes reacted on a track that on paper should adapt to Red Bull: the world champion left the world championship leader at two tenths, but Verstappen found the traffic of Gasly and Latifi in the good lap and then he never found the grip needed to put the RB16B in command.

The challenge is very open and exciting because the small details can make the difference. The novelty compared to yesterday is that in the first three positions there are two black arrows: Valtteri Bottas, in fact, moved to third place ahead of Sergio Perez with the other RB16B. The Finn, with 1’04 “832, trimmed a couple of tenths of a second to the messitano who does not seem too competitive in the flying lap. We remember that Bottas will have to serve three positions on the grid for yesterday’s spin in the pit lane.

The surprise of the morning is Yuki Tsunoda fifth with the AlphaTauri: the Japanese has moved to less than a tenth from Red Bull, a sign that the Honda engine in the high ground is pushing using the turbo and the hybrid.

Pierre Gasly, who did not run yesterday in the second free practice session due to a problem with the MGU-K of engine 1, is immediately sixth attached to his teammate. The Frenchman also had to replace the electric motor on engine 2, thus using the third and last element granted in a season without penalty. And it’s a little early …

Behind the AlphaTauri who heads the rankings of the others is Charles Leclerc who put Ferrari in seventh place: the Red seems to have improved in the flying lap compared to yesterday, but pays almost a second from the top, while Carlos Sainz suffers more and fails to go beyond 13th place.

The Rossa is chased by Fernando Alonso’s Alpine excellent eighth, ahead of the two Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel who close the top 10.

In great dust Antonio Giovinazzi 11th with Alfa Romeo: the Apulian was ahead of Carlos Sainz who saw his best performance canceled.

Esteban Ocon is 12th and suffers the supremacy of Alonso quite clearly: having renewed the three-year contract was not positive.

Good performance by George Russell able to place Williams in 14th place in front of a Kimi Raikkonen remittance, while Mick Schumacher’s session was particularly brilliant even 16th with the Haas 50 thousandths from Iceman’s Alfa!

McLaren badly (but Norris would be fourth if he hadn’t seen his best time removed): Daniel Ricciardo is 17th and the Englishman is 19th: between the two papayas Nicholas Latifi slipped with the FW43B, closing the list of times Nikita Mazepin, author of a spin at turn 1.