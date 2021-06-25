Max Verstappen was the only driver capable of breaking through the 1’06 “wall in the first free practice session of the Styrian GP. The Dutchman with Red Bull was the fastest at the Red Bull Ring, in the first of two appointments that F1 disputes on Dietrich Mateschitz’s track, but what is surprising is Pierre Gasly’s second time with the AlphaTauri, second at 256 thousandths from Max. Two Honda engines in front of everyone on a track that is almost 700 meters offshore and where the air is a little thin and enhances the qualities of the turbo and hybrid system.

The two Mercedes are chasing very distantly: Lewis Hamilton is third in 1’06 “332 followed by Valtteri Bottas, just 54 thousandths of a second behind his teammate. The gap of over four tenths on the shortest track in the world championship is indicative of the situation: Brackley’s technicians are analyzing why on the straight the RB16Bs are faster than the black arrows, apparently due to a resistance to advancement that penalizes the power of the power unit, but the W12s had loaded wings, T-wings and double pylon of the rear wing, while the Red Bulls are much more slack.

It must make us think that Yuki Tsunoda with the second AlphaTauri is fifth, a whisker behind the Mercedes: the young Japanese had a good adaptation to the Austrian track, without showing the errors that characterized him in other events and immediately moved into the positions. at the top.

Behind the Japanese rookie is confirmed Fernando Alonso: the Spaniard is sixth with the Alpine, giving the feeling that the A521 adapts more and more to his driving style, with set-up solutions in the front that are different from those of Esteban Ocon who however, he came just behind Fernando by just 32 thousandths.

Lance Stroll places Aston Martin in eighth place ahead of the surprising Antonio Giovinazzi, who is very positive with Alfa Romeo. The Italian is ninth with 1’06 “614: the performance is worthy of praise because with the same engine he was ahead of the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The gap of the Red from the top is seven tenths: worrying, even if the team from Maranello seems to have worked more thinking about the race, drawing good indications in the mini long run. The teams worked for the race fearing a second session which should be wet.

McLaren is 12th with Daniel Ricciardo and even 16th with Lando Norris. By now we know that the Woking team on Friday never looks for performance and keeps the power unit with a very soft mapping, so the values ​​that have emerged are not very indicative.

Sergio Perez was not enthusiastic about the lap, but the Mexican from Red Bull had a different work schedule and is satisfied with a 13th place ahead of Sebastian Vettel with the second Aston Martin, approached by George Russell’s Williams excellent 15th, while Nicholas Latifi is 17th.

Robert Kubica, with the C41 released by Kimi Raikkonen, is 19th among the two Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin: the Pole was also the author of a spin at the start of the turbo. Robert pays for the lack of training. Errors also for Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz who turned around at the exit of turn 1.