The saga of the is enriched with a new chapter Andretti-F1 comparison, with the American team trying in every way to enter the Circus as the 11th team after having obtained the green light from the FIA ​​and the leaders of the category, together with those of the individual teams, who are instead putting up resistance. Now comes the indiscretion from England, provided by journalist Joe Saward in his blog, that Formula 1 itself is preparing a sort of ‘questionnaire’ to be submitted to the US team. The goal is to evaluate the actual amount of value which would add the presence of Andretti Global in the premier category of motorsport.

The problem is always that of the economic loss that the other teams would have to face if they divided their revenues by 11 instead of 10. In this sense, the $200 million tax that Andretti would have to pay would represent only partial coverage of potential losses. In fact, the new team would continue to earn money in the seasons following the first, despite predictably finding itself at the bottom of the grid, without however contributing to making up for the reduced revenues of the other teams. Also for this reason the ten teams want increase the registration fee enormouslybringing it around $600 million.

The Concorde Agreement 2026 in the background

Andretti would also like to enter the 2025 season already but the breaking of the agreement with Renault makes it at the moment without a usable power unit. In fact, the partnership with Cadillac is currently more formal than anything else and does not foresee the immediate entry of the American manufacturer as a new engine manufacturer in F1. Furthermore, any approval from F1 for the entry of the Andretti family would hardly arrive before spring 2024. Too late to be on the grid as early as 2025. Andretti could demand, by regulation, the support of a power unit supplier for 2026 , but this can obviously only happen if you are granted registration, not before.

A further problem is given by the concomitance of this negotiation with that between the FIA ​​and F1 for the renewal of the Concordat Pactwhich expires at the end of 2025. If the Circus managed to insert a clause that sets the maximum number of teams on the grid at 10for Andretti it would be game over. The federation could try to oppose it, but always keeping in mind that reaching a disagreement would be counterproductive. In fact, the possible creation of a parallel series could endanger the very survival of the FIA ​​from an economic point of view. The combination of all these elements still makes Andretti’s road to F1 very uphill.