Mexico was not an easy weekend for Aston Martin, which had already shown some signs of suffering on Friday. However, despite the last positions at the end of free practice, the Silverstone team was quick to say that what they saw on Friday was not the real value of the AMR23, underlining that they had worked above all on a race level and that the potential of the car on the flying lap he would only be seen on Saturdays.

However, the track told a different scenario, with Fernando Alonso only thirteenth and Lance Stroll already excluded at the end of the first heat. A scenario not far from what was seen last week in Austin at the end of Friday qualifying, where however certain difficulties were identified as the result of a set-up window that was anything but ideal. For this reason the team decided to intervene significantly on the set-up, also opting for a different set-up configuration between the two cars: Alonso would return to the old package, while Stroll would remain on the one introduced for the Austin weekend.

Commenting on Aston’s problems in Mexico, Alonso explained: “It seems like we’re always at the limit in terms of grip. And we were slow in every session. So it’s not a bad qualifying or anything like that. We struggled throughout the weekend. So yes, difficult. We must all work together to return to our best level, which is obviously not what we are showing”, the Spaniard said, identifying the general grip problems as the reasons that had led to the bad performance on the flying lap.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

Given that Stroll would have already had to start from the back, Aston Martin decided to make substantial changes to its car in parc fermé, changing various elements, including the floor, the bellies, the beam wing and the anti-roll bar at the rear, all of a different specification, demonstrating a profound intervention also at the suspension setup level.

“All parts listed above have been replaced with the approval of the FIA ​​Technical Delegate following a written request from the team concerned, in accordance with Article 40.3 of the 2023 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations,” the statement read.

“But as the aforementioned parts are different from those originally used and changes have also been made to the suspension set-up (with the approval of the FIA ​​technical delegate following a written request), car number 18 should now be required to start from the pit lane in accordance with article 40.9 of the 2023 Formula One Sporting Regulations”.

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Williams’ Logan Sargeant are the other two drivers to start the race with penalties. Tsunoda will start from the back of the grid for the replacement of the Power Unit, the fifth after the engine failure during the weekend of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while Sargeant was penalized by 10 positions after overtaking the Japanese driver in the yellow flags in Saturday’s qualifying session.