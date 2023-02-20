Here comes the first sensational twist of the 2023 season, although the engines are still at a standstill. Lance Stroll will be forced to miss Formula 1’s only pre-season test due to injury.

The Canadian Aston Martin Racing rider was injured during a cycling training session held in Spain, so he will not be behind the wheel of the new AMR23 in the decisive practice session which will start in a few hours.

According to the press release issued by the Silverstone team, the extent of the accident that occurred to Stroll was minor. The consequences, however, will force the American driver to skip the entire tests at Sakhir, in Bahrain, scheduled for February 23rd to 25th.

The official press release published a little while ago by Aston Martin Racing reads as follows: “During a pre-season cycling training held in Spain, Lance Stroll was involved in a small accident and suffered injuries which will lead him to not participate in the pre-season tests. seasonal in Bahrain”.

“Lance still expects a quick recovery and return to driving soon. His suitability to return to the wheel of the AMR23 will be assessed on a day-to-day basis and the team will provide an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.”

“The team wishes Lance a speedy recovery and expect his usual energy and commitment within the team.”

After the injury the Canadian rider said: “I had an unfortunate accident while training on my bike to prepare for the season. I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead of me with the team. I am motivated to recover from this inconvenience as soon as possible”.

Thus, the name of the driver who will replace Lance Stroll in the pre-season tests at Sakhir remains to be defined. Fernando Alonso will be employed regularly, while one of the reserve drivers could find space in the Canadian’s place, namely Stoffel Vandoorne or Felipe Drugovich, who, however, are also shared as reserves with McLaren.