After a crackling start to the season, in which it was also able to achieve several podiums in the first events of the calendar, Aston Martin was unable to maintain the same level of competitiveness and slipped backwards. It wasn’t just the team’s ranking situation that paid the price, which clearly saw the British team finish behind Ferrari and, most likely, also McLaren in the next rounds.

Those who paid for the car’s decline were also the drivers, with Fernando Alonso forced to fight to gain a place in the points, a position that Lance Stroll hasn’t seen since before the summer break. The Canadian’s season, in fact, has not been the simplest, but it is clear that in recent times he has been experiencing a very complicated period of form. In the last four events Stroll was unable to pass Q1 in qualifying, thus always being forced to start from the back, thus nullifying his strong point, namely his consistency in race pace.

A worrying setback, because, net of a first part of the championship not at the level of his teammate, the fact that the Canadian has now not scored points since the Belgian Grand Prix, held over three months ago before the summer break, has However, the standings situation for the Silverstone team is complicated, although overtaking by McLaren now seems almost inevitable.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, arrives on the starting grid Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Looking back at his world championship, Stroll however underlined that it was not a simple year, even when the car was more competitive: “It was a difficult season right from the first races. A lot has happened: reliability issues and unfortunate circumstances. Even the speed, at times, wasn’t up to par,” Stroll said during the Qatar weekend, explaining the difficulties encountered recently.

“There are definitely things within my control as well, things I can work on and improve to be faster. But there have also been a great deal of unfortunate circumstances over the course of the year,” Lance added, highlighting several episodes unfortunate ones who weighed in on some critical moments.

For example, in Saudi Arabia he had an excellent start with a beautiful overtaking on the outside of Carlos Sainz on the outside of turn 13, but an engine problem put him out of action when he was still in a good position to bring valuable points to the team. In qualifying in Miami, Aston Martin was so confident in its abilities that it wanted to keep one set more for Q3, but that decision not to go out again to take advantage of the improved track led to Stroll’s elimination already in the first heat. In Canada, with variable weather conditions in which it was necessary to react quickly, the team made a mistake in the timing and type of tires to fit, thus resulting in another exclusion in Q2.

“In Saudi Arabia, where I was in fourth place, I had an engine problem. In Austria I was doing well but the Virtual Safety Car came out at the wrong time. In Canada, we put on the wrong tires in qualifying, because instead of a new set, we accidentally put on an old set of intermediates, which made a huge difference in the final results,” Stroll recounted.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“And then many other things like that… Things that happen that make us miss the opportunity to get important points. Sometimes it’s like that. But there are definitely things that I can improve and that we can improve as a group to be stronger.” Added to this are the subpar last four tests in qualifying, including the bad accident on Saturday in Singapore which then led him not to take part in the race, so as to recover and rest for the next Grand Prix in Japan.This series of disappointments, underperformances and unfortunate episodes would disturb any driver.

Although pushing the athletic trainer into the pits was deplorable behaviour, at the same time Stroll is not the first to throw away the wheel after an accident or a negative session as happened in Qatar, so much so that the engineers always ask him to be treated with care because it represents a fairly common outburst in Formula 1. However, it is a sport in which a lot of adrenaline flows and, as the drivers themselves have often said, it is not easy to maintain perfect composure in moments of high stress.

Although it is true that even in the first part of the season Stroll was not able to reach Alonso’s level, on the other hand it is also evident that in the last period the Canadian is encountering even more difficulties, which have coincided not only with a decline of the AMR23, but also with the fact that some characteristics of the car have changed which led him to feel less comfortable in the car. Elements that have a negative impact as in a sort of negative spiral, especially if performance begins to drop significantly.

“I think there was also an important element: as a team, we were not as competitive as at the beginning of the season, and that always makes life more difficult. Even the margin of error in Q1, Q2, Q3, in the past there was more margin. Now we don’t have that much anymore. We need to make some updates to try to recover this aspect in the last part of the season”, explained Stroll, underlining how in fact no longer having that extra competitive edge compared to rivals clearly pushes us to take greater risks, with elimination in the first phases always in the background.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

However, in terms of sensations in the car, the innovations introduced during the season to increase the overall load have made the AMR23 a less predictable and more nervous car, especially at the rear. Regardless of the set-up chosen, low or high load, even Fernando Alonso himself began to encounter increasing difficulties in managing the rear axle, especially over long distances. Elements that took away even more confidence from Stroll.

“I think we’ve gone in some directions with the philosophy of the car, making aerodynamic updates, which I don’t think have given us the step forward we were hoping for. So we’re trying to understand why and make some changes to the car over the course of the season to resolve the problem and improve the characteristics we had at the beginning of the year, where the car was more predictable, easier to drive and more forgiving. I think we’ve lost something in this aspect.”

“It’s just a matter of understanding why. In theory, you want the car to go faster. I think we’ve increased the overall load, but made the car more difficult to drive. So I think the main objective is to get back to the point starting point, when it seemed to me that the car was easier to drive and behaved better”, added Stroll, in what seems almost the opposite path compared to Ferrari, which is trying to cure a single-seater which, especially at the beginning, he had made unpredictability one of his distinctive traits. Overall, the AMR23 has become more nervous, but also more focused on the front than it was previously.

On the one hand, the Canadian explained that there is further progress coming in the next events, with several things in the pipeline and new ideas to improve the situation. Updates also confirmed by Team Principal Mike Krack, although in reality he tried to give a more cautious view on the issue related to driving style: “I think we have to prove it first. The fact is that he has lost a bit of competitiveness and this is something we need to understand. We have suspicions and indications and I think Lance is referring to this, but then we have to make the appropriate changes and verify that, if this is confirmed, if this aspect is improved, he will improve too.”