On Tuesday the FIA ​​announced that Lance Stroll had ended up under the magnifying glass of the commissioners for the events that occurred during the weekend of the Qatar Grand Prix, in which he had been involved in some deplorable situations.

In fact, after missing out on Q2 in Friday’s qualifying, the FOM cameras filmed the Canadian pushing his athletic trainer Henry Howe. Furthermore, a few seconds before him, Stroll himself had thrown the steering wheel of his AMR23 into the garage, showing his frustration at the elimination already at the end of the first heat of official practice.

“This is one of these things, where I think… it’s okay to throw bottles when it comes off [un giocatore] from the field? Yes, these are all discussions that, you know, are easy to have from the outside. I think we judge too quickly,” Team Principal Mike Krack explained to the media during the weekend in Qatar, trying to give his opinion on his driver’s behavior.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 team Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think you can’t talk in the heat of the moment. You have to wait, maybe everyone sleeps one night and then you watch and discuss and then the world is different.”

However, the Canadian’s actions attracted the eyes of the Federation, which wanted to see clearly about Stroll’s behavior, guilty of having violated the rules, policies and procedures in the International Sporting Code. Although the FIA ​​has not specified exactly which episodes caused the Aston Martin standard-bearer to come under investigation, it is believed that the commissioners focused on the episode caught on camera during qualifying.

On Friday afternoon, a week after the events, an FIA spokesperson released an update that effectively closed the matter, with a clear warning to Stroll for the future: “We can confirm that the FIA ​​Compliance Officer has received the apology from Lance Stroll regarding his actions during the 2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix,” reads the FIA ​​statement, which confirms that it has received a letter of apology from the Canadian for his behaviour.

“The Compliance Officer has noted this apology and issued a written warning, reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a driver bound by the FIA ​​Code of Ethics and other FIA ethical and conduct guidelines set out in the sporting regulations.”

“The FIA ​​maintains a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and condemns any action that may lead to physical harassment.”

Stroll’s actions appear to fall under Article 12.2.1.c of the FIA, which states that a competitor will be deemed guilty of an infringement if he or she is found guilty of “any fraudulent conduct or any act prejudicial to the interests of a competition or the interests of motorsport in general”.

This rule was also applied in 2018 in the case in which Max Verstappen was accused by the Federation of having pushed the then Force India driver Esteban Ocon in parc fermé at Interlagos. The two, in fact, had been involved in a contact during the race, with the discussion then also moving inside the FIA ​​garage before the weigh-in operations. In that case the Red Bull driver was ordered to complete two days of public service, including a visit to the 2019 Marrakech Formula E race to follow the work carried out by stewards on the race fields.