Stroll record holder in F1

Lance Stroll is the new holder of one of the historic records of Formula 1. Nothing to be particularly proud of, however: with the Singapore GP on Sunday, the young Canadian from Aston Martin is officially at the top of the ranking of drivers who have completed the most Grand Prix races in their career without ever achieving a fastest lap. Stroll is now tied with Johnny Herbert on 161 starts without ever setting the best time in a race, but it is clear that the statistics could even worsen in the next events.

Unusual record for modern F1

If Lance were to fail to set the fastest lap in the United States GP in Austin, scheduled for the weekend of October 20, he would rise to 162 races without a fastest lap, becoming the all-time record holder. A rather unusual record for a driver in the modern era, especially if we consider that, with the extra point awarded to the driver who achieves the best performance in the race – provided they are in the top ten of the finishing order – with the great balance on the grid and with the current tyres that guarantee a high level of degradation during the stint, it is increasingly less frequent that the winning driver of the GP sets the fastest lap.

Also Ocon and Albon with Stroll

As already seen in the Marina Bay weekend with Daniel Ricciardo, Often, in fact, a simple pit stop in the final stages and a set of fresh tyres are enough to achieve the fastest lap of the race.. Not surprisingly, before the Australian driver set the fastest time in the Singapore GP, Kevin Magnussen had already taken the extra point away from Lando Norris, but the lap had been invalidated for violating track limits. However, Stroll is not the only driver on the grid to be included in this unenviable ranking: together with the Canadian there are also Esteban Ocon and Alex Albonwho ran 151 and 99 races respectively without ever achieving a fastest lap.