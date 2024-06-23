The Spanish Grand Prix will start in a few hours, with the uncertainty of rain always present, given that the latest forecasts predict a possible downpour just before the start time, with the track likely to remain wet. Clearly, however, weather forecasts are in flux, which could push teams to have to think strategically about the ideal moment in which to exploit a specific compound during the race.

However, beyond the risk of rain, there are different issues that the Barcelona race brings with it on a strategic level and for Pirelli, given that the race should push towards the two stops with the possibility of using all three compounds brought by the Italian house.

Given the high degradation, the Spanish track realistically will not push towards a race with a single stop, as seen in other events of the world championship, offering a race which, according to Pirelli, could even push towards three stops, although this remains scenery in the background.

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Because soft represents an opportunity

Montmelò is known for being a rather aggressive circuit on tyres, as could also be appreciated in Friday’s free practice, when however the asphalt temperatures were already well above 40°C. Even with high temperatures, it was quite clear that the teams would focus on the soft also from a race perspective, trying it in long-distance simulations.

Furthermore, some teams, including Ferrari, had already chosen on Friday to return medium and hard sets, leaving them with only one set of those two compounds. A scenario that suggested that the Cavallino would have used the soft at a certain point in the race in a two-stop strategy, as demonstrated by the choice to save a set of the softer compound in qualifying. A decision then also followed by McLaren and Red Bull, who on Saturday morning took advantage of the second set of averages initially left aside, aligning themselves with the strategic choices of the Red Bull.

Although the soft has proven to be a compound that gives its best on the flying lap, so much so that the teams needed two cooling sessions to make a second attempt on the same set during free practice, in reality there are several elements that make it a potential racing tire.

The key aspect is above all the extra grip offered by the softer compound which, according to Pirelli estimates, on the flying lap leads it to be up to 1.2 seconds per lap faster than average and around 1.8 seconds more than to the hard. An important performance delta which also helps to understand the teams’ choice to keep a set of soft tires in view of the first part of the race. The greater grip at the start will give the chance to try to attack or defend but, given the marked degradation, having a fresher tire could guarantee a small margin of advantage over those who will start with a used set.

Ferrari retained an extra set of soft tires in the challenge with Mercedes

A trend that repeats itself

Curiously, it is not the first time this season that the soft has proposed itself as a valid alternative for the start. It had already happened in Japan that several teams, in particular outside the top ten, opted for the softer compound when the traffic lights went out, precisely because of this difference in terms of grip between the various compounds, despite the soft one having a marked degradation. Even in that case, in fact, the choice came on a very demanding track on the tires and with the hardest range (C1-C2-C3, or hard-medium-soft) in action.

“The advantage you have on pace is clearly what in our opinion pushes the teams to choose the soft tires at the start of the race”, explained Mario Isola, Pirelli’s Motorsport manager, illustrating why the softer compound, despite having a marked degradation , represents a good option, particularly at the start.

“It seems perhaps a little strange, because with a heavy car with a full tank obviously the level of degradation increases. But in terms of strategy, doing just one stop with medium and hard, the level of management would be so high that it is not convenient In practice, you lose a lot of time. Here it is also possible to overtake, so there is no reason to manage the pace so much to try to make a single stop,” Isola said, underlining why the single stop should not be convenient on the track. Strategic Plan.

Barcelona is one of those tracks where undercut can really make the difference and, given the high degradation, when there is a marked difference in tire life, overtaking becomes feasible despite the difficulties in staying in dirty air.

Pirelli tires in the paddock

“It’s also true that, if the level of degradation of the softs is higher than expected, a three-stop tactic could be used. In terms of time, three stops are closer to two stops than to just one. So, if there is a choice, it is probably between two and three stops, not between one and two”, added the Pirelli Motorsport director. The third stop, however, is an eventuality left in the background, because the risk is there is not a sufficient delta in terms of tire life to make up for the time lost in the pits and on the track, also having to force the tires to close the gap again.

Pirelli is so sure of the effectiveness of the soft that it includes it in all strategies, including the one that, for them, should be the fastest, i.e. soft/medium/soft, while the hard option is left more in the background given the performance difference between the compounds. The reduction in temperatures expected for race day should help consumption, but it is clear that, especially with regards to the leading teams, there is the possibility of taking precautions with a hard tire in case the degradation turns out to be greater than expected, given that the alternative would be to use a used soft set. Few teams have tried the hard over long distances, making more use of it during FP1 for aerodynamic measurements and setup tests.

“The C1 [la hard] it is the most resistant compound from a thermal point of view, but it is rather slow compared to the C2 [media] and the C3 [soft]. So for us the hard will not be used. We don’t see any advantage in using hard,” added Simone Berra, Pirelli engineer.

“We know that the soft is a valid tire on a single lap, but it provides a much higher level of grip than the average. And this means that, although it degrades, it is faster than the C2 over the course of the stint, even if it progressively becomes slower “.

A mechanic directs Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

The possible impact of rain and the undercut

On the topic of strategy, the unknown remains the rain which, clearly, could increase lap times by reducing consumption and stress on the tyres, but on the other hand also remove the rubber that fell during the last few rounds. “If it rains and we have a track that becomes ‘green’, it will certainly accelerate tire wear,” said Isola, referring to the fact that the rain could clean the track.

“The cars will slide more and especially the left front on the outside shoulder will wear. They will have to pay attention to this aspect in case of a green track, and I can imagine that this effect will be accelerated.”

All these factors make the choice of the moment of the pit stop fundamental, because it is well known that overtaking is feasible here in Barcelona, ​​but it is also true that this tends to happen when there is a marked delta in the tire level. For this reason, the undercut becomes a fundamental tool to try to gain a position: “The undercut is powerful because the degradation is quite high, so someone could try to exploit it because it is possible to overtake”.

“With a fresh tire you can try to do something different from the others. It’s also true that, if someone stops first, then we know that everyone else is just copying the strategy,” Isola said.