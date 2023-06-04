In the past, Barcelona has offered very interesting matches from a strategic point of view and the 2023 edition will not be outdone. Leclerc and Perez will try to come back from the rear in a Grand Prix open to many possibilities for strategies. After several races in which the single belay was king, the two belays will return, but Pirelli he doesn’t even rule out the triple tire change, a tactic that earned Max Verstappen a comeback success in 2022.

The options on the table

Simone Berra, Pirelli Chief Engineer, explained to FormulaPassion possible strategies for the Spanish Grand Prix: “At the moment single stop is not an option, for reasons of management and life of the rubber. The only option may be the medium-hard jump, but we don’t recommend it. The medium does not guarantee a big gain in performance compared to the hard and the handling is similar to that required for the soft”.

“The race is uncertain between the two and three stops”, continues Berra. “The double stop is slightly quicker in terms of race time. In this case, the most credible option is soft-hard-hard, also because most teams should have kept enough sets of soft tyres. The soft compound also guarantees a significant extra level of grip at the start and up to turn 1 there is enough space to attack the car in front. Furthermore, in free practice we saw a difference between soft and medium by one second per lap”. In this scenario, Pirelli expects the first stop to take place between lap 13-18, while the final pit-stop should take place between lap 37 and 43.

“Another possibility for the double stop is soft-hard-soft, very similar to the first strategy as a race time. In recent days we have seen a good performance of the soft rubber in handling. However, this will also depend on the temperatures. If it’s warmer, the soft will obviously be more difficult and we’ll focus on the strategy with two stints on the hards. Otherwise, should it be cloudier like in qualifying, using two softs becomes a possibility”. The windows for the soft-hard-soft strategy are around lap 15-20 for the first stop and between 46 and 52 for the second.

The alternatives

Leclerc and Perez could opt for yet another possibility, while remaining on the double stop. Berra continues: “Obviously who will start from the rear, like Perez and Leclerc could snap with the tough ones to go longer while others have to manage the soft ones. Furthermore, they would find themselves unmarking the hard tires with a full tank of fuel, then switch back to the hard ones and finish the race on soft tires and a low fuel load. They would be able to push harder and make some overtaking”.

The Pirelli Chief Engineer concludes with a comment on the possibility of a three-stop tactic: “The three-stop strategy is very aggressive. You can push a lot with less handling. We expect in this case a soft-hard-soft-soft sequence. Once again, we imagine that using the hard tire halfway through the race with a full tank of fuel will then allow you to make better use of the soft tire at the end of the race with a more discharged car”. In this scenario the windows are 10-15th lap for the first stop, 31st-36th for the second and 46th-51st lap for the last tire change.