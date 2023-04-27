100 meters less than DRS

After a month’s break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix initially scheduled for mid-April, F1 is back on track in Azerbaijani for the first Sprint weekend of the six scheduled for 2023 (the others will take place in Austria, Belgium, the United States, Qatar and Brazil).

The big news will be represented by the Sprint Shootout to Saturday morning instead of the second free practice session which actually had very little to say on a technical level in light of the Parc Fermé regime made necessary by the bringing forward of Qualifying to Friday aimed at defining the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Drivers in Q1 and Q2 of the Sprint Shootout will have to use the medium compound and it will be interesting to evaluate how they will behave on the ‘green’ track in Q1 when they will already have to push, not even being able to count on the softest compound in the Pirelli range. It is no coincidence that the sole supplier has established particularly high pressures for the Baku GP to avoid the risk that the tires struggle too much to warm up and get up to temperature.

2023 is showing a certain difficulty for drivers to overtake especially if compared to 2022. One of the first countermeasures that can be taken against this factor could be the lengthening or creation of new DRS zones, but also in Azerbaijan as already happened in example in Bahrain at the start of the season the main DRS zone was reduced rather than increased. Indeed, on the main straight road in Baku, the DRS zone in this 2023 edition will be 100 meters shorter compared to how long the rear flap could be kept open in 2022.