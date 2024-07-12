There are people in the world of F1 who are not famous because they have non-visible roles within the teams, but who actually have important functions in the organization of a structure. Stefan Strähnz is one of these unknown figures, but with strategic functions, so much so as to push Andreas Seidl, CEO of the Sauber Group, to issue a statement for the hiring of the German technician who will arrive on October 1 from Mercedes.

Strähnz has been brought in to strengthen the Hinwil management team, but it is clear that his role will be to lead the plans to transform the Swiss squad into a works Audi team in time for its 2026 debut.

A complex role that an experienced man like Stefan will be able to face, given that he has over 20 years of F1 experience, having worked for Toyota, BAR, Renault and Lotus, before arriving at Mercedes where he was operational for almost 13 years. From being an expert technician, he transformed over time into a technical management manager, and then moved on to the development and implementation of operational and organizational strategies.

Audi will enter F1 from 2026 with its own team derived from the purchase of Sauber Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The study of business processes and the timing of project implementation will be the tasks of Strähnz, who will report directly to Andreas Seidl, CEO of the Sauber Group: “I am delighted to welcome Stefan to the team and am sure that he will bring a wealth of experience from his previous roles, strengthening our management team.”