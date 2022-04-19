After the success of “Storie di Corse” in Turin, the passionate Mariella Mengozzi, director of the Turin Auto Museum, decided to bring the idea to Imola during the week of the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix .

Giorgio Piolaour technical expert, and Biagio Maglienti, Sky journalist, will talk about two myths of Formula 1 on Wednesday 20 April at the Ebe Stignani theater in Imola: Ayrton Senna and Gilles Villeneuve will be remembered with more or less known facts and tasty backstories.

The Brazilian champion died as a result of injuries sustained at the Curva del Tamburello in the 1994 San Marino GP: on his Williams the steering column broke at full speed and he crashed straight into the wall outside. Magic was a destiny linked to Imola: Piola and Maglienti will revive vibrant emotions that will give the sign of the greatness of the champion Senna, but in particular of the man Ayrton.

And the Canadian at Imola in 1982 at the wheel of a Ferrari, in the race not valid for the world championship, had seen a victory that was to be his own and that, instead, his teammate Didier Pironi took away from him not respecting a sign that the Cavallino wall had exposed him.

For some it was the beginning of the end of the aviator who died in Zolder in qualifying for the Belgian GP two weeks later. Is it truth or legend? Piola lived through those terrible moments witnessing a tragedy that upset F1 and the whole world.

The evening will also be attended by Gian Carlo Minardi, today president of Formula Imola, the company that manages Enzo and Dino Ferrari, but yesterday team principal of the homonymous team from Faenza and discoverer of talents. The manager from Romagna will be able to pull out of his hat some gems of his history that will be worth not losing.

Admission to the theater is free while seats are available. Anyone wishing to book can call 0542/602610. And whoever does not find a place will still be able to enjoy the evening because the streaming of the event will be broadcast on the Facebook page of the MUTO and the Municipality of Imola.