The data relating to the January-May period of the last three years are as follows:

The data suggests F1 mentions fell by 70.2% in the first five months of this year compared to the same period in 2022, with a 46.29% drop in new followers.

After using a combination of human analysis and AI data to take a closer look at F1 on social media over the past decade, with analysis of 70 million fan posts, it found that the championship has suffered its first decline in interest since some time now.

In a case study published Thursday, titled “ Have we reached peak F1? “, Buzz Radar analysis suggests that the 2022 boom, boosted by the 2021 title fight and new technical regulations, could mark the high point of interest in F1 for some time.

Analysis by Buzz Radar, a social intelligence company and social media patterns from the last decade has highlighted how the 2023 season has triggered a dramatic turnaround in the impressive growth F1 has experienced in recent years.

Formula 1 has seen a dramatic decline in social media mentions, new followers and the number of people reached following Red Bull’s total dominance.

2021 2022 2023 Mentions 3.19M 6.14M 1.83M New follower 624.27k 911.15k 489.37k Social reach 35.63B 61,73B 22.16B

In the report, Buzz Radar concludes that: “Comparing data between 2022 and 2023 revealed significant drops in overall F1 mentions, along with disheartening numbers in new account follower growth.”

“The reach of F1-related content across various social platforms has also declined, in stark contrast to the steady progress seen each year. But declining numbers are only part of the story. The 2023 social data also provided insights into a fundamental change in conversations about F1: a clear surge in the use of negative adjectives associated with the sport.”

“Words like ‘boring’ and ‘annoying’ are becoming high-frequency descriptors, replacing once-positive words like ‘interesting’ and ‘exciting’.”

The Buzz Radar report believes the cause of this decline is simply the dominance of a single team, with Red Bull having won all but two races in the last 12 months. The report believes there is a direct correlation between how heated the F1 title fight is and the number of mentions from fans, as the last time F1 saw such a decline was in 2018, when Lewis Hamilton took the title.

“2016 was the most talked about season, until 2021, despite all the factors that contributed to the acquisition by Liberty, Drive to Survive and the lockdown, because [Nico] Rosberg and Hamilton were fighting for the title [fino all’ultimo]”, the document reads.

“The season was decided by just five points. Interactions stagnated between 2018 and 2020, while Hamilton dominated, and grew significantly again during the 2021 season, the most heated championship since 2016.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, leaves the podium with his trophy Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Both the 2016 and 2021 seasons were decided at the last race. 2022 continued to ride the wave of close competition at the end of 2021, but now we are seeing the result of one-driver dominance again. 2023 is now on the verge of continuing to lose interactions, and this pattern will continue until the races become closer again.”

While the social media figures for 2023 are far from ideal, the Buzz Radar report recognizes that F1 represents an exceptional case for the way its audience has grown over the last decade.

Compared to other top sports, it is among the best – and this despite there being only 23 events per year. “Between 2016 and 2022, F1 increased its interaction levels by 80%, surpassed only by the Indian Premier League (208% increase) and the UEFA Champions League (112% increase).”

“It is astonishing that F1 has managed to achieve this despite hosting the fewest events, with just 22 race weekends compared to 285 NFL games, including the Super Bowl which, year after year, is one of the top sporting events the most talked about in the world.”

“The only year where growth slowed was 2018, while the greatest growth occurred in 2021, when they gained approximately 14 million new cross-channel followers. This makes them the fastest-growing social channels faster than any other major sport in this period.”