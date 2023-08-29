Among the great disappointments of the Dutch Grand Prix can’t fail to be McLaren, perhaps the team that may have the greatest regrets given its position on the starting grid. After conquering a double top ten on Saturday, including a second place with Lando Norris, there were many expectations for the race, with the hope of aiming for a prestigious result and being able to collect important points for the standings.

In fact, despite a few too many mistakes by the Englishman in the last qualifying lap, from the front row there were great opportunities to stay ahead and fight with the other opponents for the podium, but always with an eye on the fiercest rivals . However, the decision not to stop immediately in the pits when the rain arrived did not pay off.

If other riders chose to return during the first or second lap, Lando Norris returned to the pits only during the third lap, when it was already late, because those who had stopped to mount the intermediate tires had already gained several seconds on who, on the other hand, was left out. Given that it was already late, and bearing in mind that McLaren expected little rain, to diversify the strategy it was decided to leave Oscar Piastri out, in the hope that, if the track dried quickly, this would allow him to recover the time for a stop while remaining on the track with the softs at the start of the race.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“There were two approaches. One was to try to get through the period when the rain had come on the dry tyres, the other was to get back on track on the intermediate tyres. It is evident that the best approach was… in reality the one with the greatest reward was the somewhat risky one, that is, to stop immediately, like Perez, Zhou, Gasly. I think this approach is easier when you don’t have much to lose”, said Andrea Stella at the end of the race.

“The second lap, on the other hand, I think was the most logical moment to intervene, when we had the necessary evidence and information, as in the case of Verstappen. Then, with Lando, we hesitated in that stage and went into the next lap, losing a lot of time. We need to review communications, because we need to review exactly what we told them [a Norris] which may have dissuaded him from calling the stop.”

The Team Principal of the Woking team didn’t hide that the Dutch race represents a missed opportunity, a chance not exploited properly. On the one hand there is clearly the disappointment for the episode in which Norris was the protagonist, but on the other there is also some bitterness about what happened with Piastri. In fact, the Australian stopped just one lap before the entry of the safety car for Logan Sargeant’s accident. A decision that clearly didn’t pay off, but behind this pit stop there was a mistake by the young rookie, who stopped in an overtaking attempt and damaged the tyres.

Piastri stayed out on dry tires while other riders switched to intermediate tyres Photo by: Erik Junius

“It’s a missed opportunity in two senses, because maybe we missed it in this confusion, but in reality Oscar, who had stayed out, was lapping very fast and was in a good position. Unfortunately he locked his front tires in the first corner and had to pit. And then, once in the pits, the Safety Car came out. So Oscar missed an opportunity. And there is definitely a missed opportunity with Lando for not executing the race perfectly today, because we hesitated too much to pit while it was raining for him.”

“We could potentially aim for the podium [con Norris]. I think Fernando [Alonso] was ahead of Lando, because he overtook him on the track” – explained Stella, referring to the nice overtaking by the Spaniard in the very first stages of the race -. “So, Fernando gained track position, but behind Fernando he could have found position for Lando. Therefore, the missed opportunity includes a potentially missed podium”.

Looking to the future, Formula 1 will be back on track at Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. Last month, on another low-load track like the one at Spa, the MCL60 showed all its limits in terms of resistance to progress, an aspect on which the team had not concentrated, given that the first phase of developments concerned especially trying to add load to the car, albeit efficiently.

Rear wing detail of the McLaren MCL60 used at Spa Photo by: Uncredited

But with a car that has shown low top speeds and a lot of drag since the beginning of the championship, this clearly remains an aspect that still needs to be worked on. In Belgium, the Woking team had brought two different, albeit very similar, rear wings: a more loaded one, then used also bearing in mind the rain, and a lighter one, which simply involved cutting the DRS flap in order to save of budget.

Andrea Stella explained that for Monza there will not be a completely new wing, but a modification of existing wings: “We will make changes to the existing wings. But to make this level of modifications we would have had to modify the wings from a constructive point of view, able to be modified, as they will need to be modified for Monza, yes it will be a combination of modifications in addition to the wing we adopted at Spa, predominantly”.