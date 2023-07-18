One of the main reasons of interest in the first half of the 2023 Formula 1 season was linked to the changes in philosophy and concept of their single-seaters made by some teams, especially those most in difficulty after the first races. Among these, the names of Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren stand out.

All three, for different reasons, found themselves chasing or even much further back than expected. For this reason, evolutionary packages that were revolutionary from a conceptual point of view arrived during the year.

Ferrari has abandoned the in-wash concept of their bellies. Mercedes, on the other hand, has really popped its own bellies after trying the size-zero concept in 2022 and guiltily repeating it earlier this season on the W14s. McLaren, on the other hand, due to the preparation of the new wind tunnel and a restructuring of the technical organization chart, had started with an MCL60 almost bringing up the rear after having contended for fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship with Alpine up until a few months earlier.

Many have chosen to follow the concept of bellies studied and created by the working group directed by Adrian Newey. The downwash concept of the bellies of the first RB18 and of the current RB19 has made school and has forced almost everyone – except Haas – to converge in that direction.

Yet several teams that have made that type of modification to their respective single-seaters have attempted to minimize the effects brought about by the change in philosophy of the bellies, despite these having been incisive in improving performance. Indeed, the way the bellies help the airflow pass over and around the car and the underbody is believed to be absolutely critical to performance.

In this regard Andrea Stella, team principal of McLaren, had his say asserting that the changes to the bellies have made and are making a difference: “If there is any team that says that the bodywork and bellies have no effect in the current regulations , then there are some long noses, Pinocchio style”.

“Every aerodynamicist, from the simulation to the wind tunnel to the data measured on the track, knows that the two things work together. It’s another dimension that makes this activity interesting, because we actually see how much variety we have achieved from the point of view the shape of the bellies and the way they interact with the bottom”.

“Now it seems that all the teams are converging in the same direction and I believe this process can continue more and more in the future.”

Stella has long believed that while the underbelly of current F1 cars is important for performance, the effectiveness of the underbelly of the cars can be greatly increased with the right underbelly design.

A large belly helps prime airflow to better seal the bottom, similar to what skirts did in the earlier ground effect era to increase downforce. Speaking on the benefits of the Red Bull-made bellies, Stella said: “I wouldn’t just talk about downforce. I would say the bellies are wide. I think that’s the main concept and it seems to interact very well with the bottom, because the bellies, put simply , they act a bit like miniskirts”.

“From an aerodynamic point of view, the wide bellies favor the suction in the floor. This is the concept that it seems we cannot do without if we want to maximize the suction in the floor and the load on the car. And it is clear that everyone is converging in this direction,” concluded the McLaren team principal.