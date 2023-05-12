After performing well in Baku in what turned out to be a very positive weekend, the Miami weekend seemed like a step backwards for McLaren, who are very far from the points and almost always at the back of the group. The characteristics of the US track did not help those of the updated MCL60, which still suffers from high temperatures and certain types of corners, particularly when it cannot run with a higher level of downforce than its rivals.

Despite the move to ground effect design rules for 2022, last season’s MCL36 was still afflicted with the same unpredictability of mid-corner driving it already experienced in 2021. Lando Norris made the same complaint about the current MCL60, while team boss Andrea Stella explained that the car is weaker in low grip conditions and when the drivers don’t use the accelerator and brakes.

In recent rounds, to compensate for the shortcomings of the car, the team generally opted to run with heavily loaded wings, even if this penalized the top speeds. This expedient helped on particular tracks such as Melbourne and Baku, but not on other tracks, where the current limits of the single-seater emerged.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In an attempt to increase the aerodynamic load and achieve the missed objectives for the winter break, the Woking team has begun an important development process, which in Baku has materialized with the arrival of a new fund, which also brings interesting news to the lower part, the one hidden from the public eye.

“The most visible part is the underside of the bottom. But in reality, in this generation of cars, a lot of what contributes to performance is what you can’t see, it’s underneath the car. This area is very different from the previous generation of cars where the geometry was prescribed as flat. Now there is no prescription”

“It’s a real game of millimeters, with many, many iterations in many areas of the car or with many people in the aerodynamic room. This is the main difference, a smaller upgrade level can also change the concept of the beam wing. The beam wing reconfiguration is now split and is more efficient overall. We intend to continue developing this area of ​​the car as well for the rest of the season, and also with regards to the bottom I hope we will have a couple more developments, at least over the course of the season,” explained Andrea Stella.

McLaren MCL60, background comparison Photo by: George Piola

On a track like the one in Baku, full of long straights where aerodynamic efficiency counts a lot, this new package was worth around two-three tenths: “I can’t say the aerodynamic efficiency numbers, but let’s say that for this car there are we expected something like two or three tenths. This is what we expected. And we honestly think that’s what happened.”

Although the new fund is an important evolution, it hasn’t radically changed the car, so much so that, according to the Team Principal, some aspects have remained similar to the old specification. However, the aim was to improve the overall load generated in all conditions, an issue that the technical group is convinced they have managed to achieve. To take it one step further, there is still a lot of work to be done, especially bearing in mind that the creation of a new fund, both in terms of planning and physical implementation, generally requires from three weeks to a month of waiting.

“For this specific development, we have not necessarily changed the aerodynamic maps. It is still relatively similar, but the load is higher and it is higher in all conditions. And even in this complete configuration, if you compare for example with more developed cars like the Red Bull, you can see some areas that still need some work, for example some top cars don’t have this opening here. [l’apertura presente davanti alle gomme posteriori]it is an aspect on which we are working”.

Mclaren MCL60 Photo by: George Piola

“But it’s not as easy as if you close it and it works, or if you close it and there are a lot of problems. And then you start this process of correcting details here and there and it could take three weeks to get a floor with this closure, which is more performing but it’s not obvious how to get it,” added Stella.

Again according to the Italian manager, a positive aspect of these new single-seaters is the greater simplicity in finding correlations between the data obtained in the wind tunnel and the track compared to the previous generation of cars. An important element for those teams like McLaren that rely on external structures, such as the one in Cologne, to complete their simulations, with a process that therefore requires more time and investment. Fortunately, the new wind tunnel in Woking is nearing completion, with calibration tests audible even from Stella’s office.

“I think this generation of cars are better correlated overall, at least in McLaren. Knowing that we have so many limitations with the wind tunnel, having winter limitations with the previous generation of cars was very restrictive, not just for logistics.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“With these cars a lot happens on the underside, where in general the correlation is better for whatever reason, whereas in the previous generation there were a lot of free-flying eddies generated from the sidewall, like from bargeboards for example. In general, the wings fronts were also more complicated. This front wing works further off the ground, it’s simpler.”

Thinking about the future, clearly the process of updates will also continue in the next appointments with innovations that should also change the shape of the bellies: “[Gli aggiornamenti] They will also impact the rest of the car, it’s a work in progress. As for the shape of the car, I expect it to evolve very noticeably, more noticeably than [questo aggiornamento]”, added the Team Principal.