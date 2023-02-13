At the presentation of the MCL60, the largest number of questions were asked of Oscar Piastri and Andrea Stella, the two leading newcomers in the top management of the McLaren organization chart. In Stella’s case, the novelty is actually only the role of team principal, given that he is preparing to start his ninth season with the British team, but it is still an important step. The fifty-one-year-old engineer from Orvieto took stock of a moment in which the Woking site is full of novelties in the short and long term.

The new car is the result of a diet that led to a significant drop in weight and work directed by the critical issues that emerged in 2022. Stella doesn’t hide that he was impressed by Piastri’s approach, and like the whole team, he expects from Norris a team leader position. The goal is the top-4, a goal missed last year, but considered within reach today especially when the updates already scheduled for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix arrive.

How have you experienced the transition from technical director to team principal so far?

“Interesting, and to a certain extent I would even say amusing. I have had the advantages of being in this team for some time, mine is a transition aided by continuity already knowing the people as well as many of the key projects with a view to the future. At the same time, when you are in the team principal position there are many areas where you need to know things in depth, whereas previously I was more focused on the racing side. I had many conversations and still have them, the goal is to have a complete vision of the team, essential for planning and completing the work on a daily basis. But so far I would say everything is very good ”.

Has the change of assignment had an impact on your life?

“At the moment it hasn’t changed that much, I’m more busy because I’m in a learning phase, but it’s not much different from before, at least as far as I’ve seen so far”.

Have you set yourself any goals ahead of your first season as team principal?

“I have to continue to carry on the team alignment process, we are in a very clear and well-set phase. We want to be in the top four teams, realistically we know that with the top three teams at the moment it is difficult to compete, and this moves the target to fourth place. I think a great job has been done on the car over the winter, and we know some areas can be developed further. We have a number of updates in the pipeline, and they’ll be arriving fairly early in the season. And these developments should allow us to take a few steps forward from the point of view of competitiveness and aim for the goal of the top-4”.

When do you expect the first updates to arrive and when will the new infrastructures like the wind tunnel start to bear fruit?

“In terms of development, hopefully in a couple of months from the start of the season, even if we’ll try to do better, let’s say it could coincide with race 4 (Baku). Regarding the new infrastructure, I think realistically we will start to have something available in the middle of the season, so the effects will only be on the 2024 car. It is unlikely that they can give us a hand on the development of the ’23 car because we will already be concentrated at that point of the year. on ’24”.

McLaren has chosen a pair of drivers of undoubted quality but also very young. Do you think it could represent a limit for the team?

“Lando is starting his fifth season in Formula 1, and his understanding of himself, as well as his role and the team, puts him in a position of leadership, and that’s what we want from him. As for Oscar, I got to know him and I can say that he is a very mature person. Of course we will have to judge him on how well he does on track, but so far we have all been very impressed. We know it’s always a challenge when targeting a new rider, but I think we’ve learned a lot over time, let’s be very careful when dealing with a new rider. So I think it’s a young couple by birth, but in reality we have a leader and a resource of absolute quality”.

You said that Oscar is always never totally happy, as if he has an underlying unhappiness…

“In my professional career I have had the opportunity to work with riders who have achieved great success, and I think this is a characteristic that many of them have in common. They are pilots who only calm down when they see that they are achieving the results they aspire to, but this feeling of little unhappiness must obviously be understood in competitive terms, I am certainly not speaking of personal life, and in racing terms I think it is a very strong drive to pursue excellence, and I see this characteristic in Oscar’s attitude”.

What do you expect from him?

“Oscar is a boy of few words, but the right ones. In the interactions we have had with him so far he has been demanding, but demanding in a very qualified way, despite not having really started racing in Formula 1 yet. I am sure he will make a very important contribution to raising standards, and that is a very positive factor. . Furthermore, we were also impressed by how he works on the simulator, by the analyzes that lead him to find performance and by the level of awareness he has when he drives. I’m impressed, and of course also very happy.”

Considering that he will only have a day and a half of tests at his disposal, what have you done to prepare him as much as possible in view of his debut in Bahrain?

“We’ve had a lot of technical meetings, I think there’s a lot that can be done to prepare a youngster to drive a Formula 1 car on the track. Then the second important thing is the simulator, a tool that offers the possibility of familiarizing yourself with some characteristics of the car that can be reproduced. The third added value is the possibility of carrying out tests on the track with cars from previous seasons, we used the 2021 car and also brought Lando to the track”.

We are seeing more and more bare carbon to save weight. Is it a felt problem?

“I think our engineers have done a good job. They have been able to remove weight in different areas of the car, so I think we are in a good position on this front. We have finally been able to leave a little more room for orange and white, and in general I think we will hear a little less about this issue”.

What have been the major areas of change in this single-seater?

“Assessing our 2022 performance we identified multiple areas that offered us opportunities for improvement, and the good news is that they have all been addressed. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but they certainly have to do mainly with aerodynamics, but also in terms of interaction with the tires there was work we had to do and it was done.

Do you think Norris could start to get impatient if the car doesn’t live up to expectations?

“I would understand that, definitely. At the same time that’s why we want Lando on board with us, and we also want him to take a leadership position in the team. In the past I have seen great riders take leading positions when it was time to do so, and Lando is now ready to fill that role. We as a team the only thing we can do is focus on ourselves, we know how to make Lando happy and if he’s happy we know that we will be too.”

