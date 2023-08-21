McLaren has placed itself among the leading teams of the last two months thanks to a series of updates that have given it the opportunity to reappear in the more noble areas of the standings. Good news for the Woking team, which comes from a first part of the season considerably below expectations, which culminated in a major reorganization at the level of the technical and managerial structure.

After Andreas Seidl’s farewell at the end of 2022 in the direction of Sauber, Andrea Stella took on the arduous task of driving the McLaren, who immediately immersed himself in the role also showing great – and at times surprising – sincerity in the moment of presentation, when he revealed that the MCL60 would initially disappoint due to the poor results obtained in the development phase. From that moment on, other aspects have changed, starting with the farewell of another central figure of recent years, James Key, thus giving way not only to an internal reorganization, but also to an aggressive purchasing campaign.

The first name was that of David Sanchez arriving from Ferrari, although the French technician will have to wait a few more months before starting his new adventure at the court of the papaya team. The other big news, however, is represented by the announcement of the signing of Rob Marshall from Red Bull, a figure who will undoubtedly bring an important technical baggage going to reinforce the technical structure of the team.

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

During a recent interview, Andrea Stella recounted those months of internal revolution, explaining that he is proud of the ways in which the team has shed its skin, remaining focused on its work: “No fluctuations from an emotional point of view. If you let your emotions take over, you can get carried away, even if it’s an F1 team. We had to stay focused on ourselves and delivering performance through car upgrades. At first we understood well what we had to do. We just had to concentrate on the acquired knowledge, generate further know-how and use an efficient workflow to produce the required developments. By following this path, we knew the results would come.”

“I have to say that I was personally very impressed with how the team handled the situation. We remained stable and focused. This confirmed, in my opinion, how solid our culture as a team and the real sharing of the vision is, because it is precisely in difficult moments that it is necessary to lean more on one’s culture and one’s vision. We have been strong as a team and Zak and I are very satisfied. After going through such a difficult period, I think everyone at McLaren should feel proud.”

After months of intense work, McLaren arrived at the starting line of the Austrian Grand Prix with a substantial package of technical innovations, including a completely revised floor and sides, on which the technicians worked day and night to conclude the realization of the pieces and anticipate the news. The first point was to take care of the MCL60 from the point of view of the overall aerodynamic load, going to improve performance on many aspects. This also made it possible to find greater general balance, working to increase performance not only in the cornering phase of long-distance stretches, but also in the slower areas, aspects where the Woking single-seater had suffered at the start of the championship.

“The updates concerned the entirety of the car’s aerodynamics. In this sense, I have almost defined it as a B-Spec version of the MCL60. Some redesign of what is under the bodywork was also necessary, such as some mechanical layouts, which had to be adapted to adapt to the new shapes of the car. Ultimately, we are in a race for updates in F1, so this first phase will quickly be overtaken by some new developments, which we have planned for this season, in parallel with the ongoing work on next year’s car.”

“The first round of updates gave results that exceeded our expectations. In our internal communications and debriefings we have always said that towards the end of 2023 we would like to compete with some of the fastest cars of the moment. We are halfway through the season and we have already managed to score two podiums and a second place in a sprint race thanks to merit”.

“This overcoming is thanks to the McLaren people who have been able to identify the concepts to evolve the car, plan it, design it, produce it, control its quality and take it to the track, overcoming important logistical challenges. And we think some of the updates have been made a race to go, in Austria. We have shown that when we have clear and simple goals, when we are all aligned on these goals and work collaboratively, we can do exceptional things at McLaren.”

However, after introducing further elements at Silverstone, where a new front wing arrived, the third and final part of the package initially planned for Hungary has been postponed until after the summer break, in order to fully evaluate the important innovations introduced in previous appointments and give more time to validate and implement the new components. Indeed, with the budget cap, it is essential to verify that all packages work as expected, as there is no margin for error, so these changes will flow into future updates.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, celebrates his second place in Saturday’s Sprint with colleagues including Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren. Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

At Spa it was noted that a low-load package is still missing, given that the most low-load solutions present in Belgium have been set aside because they did not provide an important step in terms of performance. For this reason it was instead decided to opt for the more demanding solution, which indeed gave an important advantage in the central sector, which paid off above all during the sprint race with Piastri, however paying the price in terms of top speed on the straights. Further news will therefore arrive for Monza.

“The next round of updates will be a further development of the updates made in previous races. There is still room to go further and we will try to do so. There are some encouraging indications in development, but, as always, the test will be in the performance achieved on the track.”

“We also need to work a little more to address some of the weaknesses we encountered in Belgium. We didn’t do much work on the low-drag setup of the car and in Belgium we lacked efficiency and top speed. We want to work on this as part of a smaller parallel workflow to see how we can improve for Monza. This activity will go hand in hand with the main development of the car, which will benefit us on all circuits.”