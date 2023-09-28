The first double podium of the season arrived in Japan for McLaren, finally able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together to achieve a result that had eluded them on other occasions. A satisfaction that is part of the recovery path that the Woking team had announced at the beginning of the year, aware that the first part of the season would prove complicated after not having achieved the aerodynamic objectives for the winter.

The hope was to provide the drivers with a car capable of consistently fighting at least among the top eight positions by the end of the season, without forgetting, in fact, that at the start of the world championship even the points zone often seemed almost a mirage.

The first step was to revolutionize the technical area with the farewell of James Key, which led to a new organization and the addition of new technicians arriving in the coming months. Having shored up the technical structure, the team concentrated on updates, bringing the first substantial package to Baku, which was then followed by others in Austria, Great Britain and Singapore. Given the great work behind the scenes to speed up the production of the new parts, not all the components arrived at the same time, so much so that they were also supplied to the riders at different times. Given his greater experience, Lando Norris always had priority over Oscar Piastri, a promising driver who was still making his debut in the category.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 3rd position, Rea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The growth during the world championship also allowed it to put Aston Martin in its sights, from which it halved the gap in the manufacturers’ standings after the summer break. Undoubtedly the margin still remains quite large but, step by step, McLaren is getting closer in an important way. However, Team Principal Andrea Stella did not want to set any goals.

“I focus on the process [di crescita]. You can have goals, you can say these are my two or three milestones from a results point of view. But in reality we don’t work according to these objectives, but rather according to the fastest and most reasonable pace that can be sustained in development.”

“If you go too fast, you can start to skip steps, take shortcuts, end up with things that don’t work, because you weren’t methodical enough. Looking at the season, I think that if we really want to look at the best expectations, we are slightly ahead of where we would have expected to be even in the most optimistic forecast. And this is thanks to and testimony to the good work done from a technical, operational and racing point of view at McLaren and by all the people involved.”

This methodical approach to development is fundamental for Stella, who was also given a comparison on the situation of Aston Martin, which was very fast at the start of the season but which, with its rivals catching up, slipped backwards in the standings. Precisely for this reason McLaren tries to be as rigorous as possible in the development process, so as not to bite off more than you can chew and end up in a territory from which it would then be difficult to escape.

Development of the McLaren MCL60 fund Photo by: Giorgio Piola

“We’re trying to be as rigorous as possible, from a development perspective, to make sure that we don’t take any shortcuts, that we don’t get to the point of saying, ‘No, we need to develop faster,’ and then start skipping some methodical steps that we’ve applied until now. But I think everyone at McLaren, particularly the technical management, is aware that the pace of development is already rapid. And this is what we must continue to pursue. And then we will see, when we are in Bahrain next year, who has been able to develop faster. With Aston Martin we have seen that during the winter it is possible to make great progress, or as with McLaren, that it is also possible to do so during the season.”

The end of the 2023 season is approaching and, by now, much of the teams’ attention is already turned to the 2024 car. With such an important step forward in the ongoing championship, the first point on the list will be to reconfirm itself. For the moment, Stella said he was encouraged by the numbers recorded in the development phase of the car for the next world championship: “At the moment, we are encouraged by the development we see on next year’s car. At the same time, I think it’s the same for everyone. Because at this moment some concepts are starting to be quite clear, I think, throughout the paddock, so… We don’t know if we are developing faster than other teams.”

“Above all, we don’t know if we are developing faster than Red Bull. Let’s not forget that I think Mercedes has understood what they need to work on. And I suspect they will recover in a big way,” Stella added.