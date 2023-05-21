In recent months, McLaren has launched a profound internal restructuring, which coincided with the farewell of the former DT James Key in favor of the arrival of David Sanchez from Ferrari and the promotion of some engineers. After completing the review of the British team’s technical structure, new Team Principal Stella has re-appointed former sporting director Gil de Ferran as a non-executive consultant.

This move was partly motivated by the fact that the regulation has become more complicated, to which has also recently been added a new financial regulatory framework with the introduction of the budget cap.

“The process of innovation and evolution that we started at McLaren had some priorities that we identified in a relatively short time. They had to do with the technical area, aerodynamics”, explained the Team Principal referring to the areas on which he intervened the team to strengthen its foundation.

“But when you start to consider what a Formula 1 team is, it’s a very complex entity. Especially nowadays, I would say that the regulatory framework has also become more complicated than in the past, just think of the financial regulations. So, one element that we wanted to address was to strengthen and have enough leadership capacity to look at all opportunities.”

Coinciding with the introduction of the new set of regulations, all the teams have equipped themselves, both by hiring personnel and turning to external structures, in order to have a solid work team for supervising expenses during the season. The goal is clearly to return to the limits imposed by the budget cap, an extremely complex system, so much so that even the FIA ​​needed a long period of time to review the 2021 accounts.

It is precisely the complexity of the financial regulation that makes people turn up their noses, with several teams having already come forward to ask for derogations and simplifications. Among these there is also McLaren, which through its Team Principal has suggested a complete revision of the current system, so that the regulation can be streamlined, leading to a simplification of the process both for the teams and for the Federation.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, Mohammed bin Sulayem, FIA President Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

“[Il regolamento] It is very complex and it is for all parties. It’s complex for the teams and it’s also complex for the FIA. If you think about the financial regulations, if you think about how long it takes for the FIA ​​to check the declarations and documents presented, it takes months. There is a workflow that we all share as a team. Of course, like McLaren, we are in favor of the simplification of the regulations promoted by the FIA.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem had previously spoken of the need to improve resources to increase the body’s ability to effectively oversee both the technical and financial framework.

Nonetheless, Stella believes that the problem is not related to the personnel involved, but rather to the need to simplify the rules: “It is a direction that we should absolutely take because, at the moment, it makes leading and managing Formula 1 teams rather complicated. It’s certainly more complicated than in the past, but it’s also more complicated for the FIA.”