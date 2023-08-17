The 2021 Formula 2 champion arrived at McLaren this season after a long saga involving Alpine, with a battle between the two teams indicative of what was expected of the Australian rookie.

Piastri’s debut season was starting to be overshadowed by an underperforming car, until a comprehensive package of updates allowed the MCL60 to take a big step in terms of competitiveness.

The package allowed the more experienced Lando Norris to take second places in Great Britain and Hungary and gave Piastri the possibility of a third place in the Sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix, just before the summer break.

The result at Spa was the latest in a series of strong placings after fourth place at Silverstone, where he lost a certain podium due to a Safety Car, and fifth place at Budapest.

According to team principal Stella, Piastri’s recent run of performances is completely in line with what the team has already seen in previous outings as well, as the 22-year-old now simply has the material to turn his talent into tangible results.

“I think his current form is part of that trend that we have seen since the beginning in testing and in the first few races,” said Stella.

“I’m not sure if Oscar’s progression has actually accelerated. I think he’s just benefited from the fact that the car is more competitive and therefore there are more opportunities to show what he’s capable of.”

“I think this is in line with what we have seen from the beginning. It was not easy to get into a McLaren. We were here to comment on the characteristics of this car and how much it has created problems for drivers and how ‘uncomfortable’ it is” .

“So, that was already evident at the start of the season for us, but less evident on the outside just because the car wasn’t very competitive, so I would say it’s consolidating the potential that we saw at the start.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Erik Junius

In the Spa Sprint, Piastri qualified second and then rode very well in the wet conditions, comfortably maintaining his position behind the Red Bull of world championship leader Max Verstappen.

Stella believes that with his mature performance in difficult conditions, Piastri has given the impression of a veteran.

“The interesting point about Oscar is that he’s making this sound simple,” Stella added. “He’s making it seem simple that in these conditions you go to the pits, you lead the race, you go from the intermediate conditions to the dry and you never make a mistake or so.”

“I think this is the most impressive thing we can witness. And all this has been achieved with a rather unique approach in terms of calm and attention. And so far it has been very impressive.”