With Aston Martin having reached an agreement with Honda to supply the power unit in 2026, seven out of ten teams will have a factory power unit at the start of the new F1 regulations. Six manufacturers will be involved in the supply of their engines and many are working diligently with their single cylinders in the study and development of the solutions that will be chosen.

Only three customer teams remain

Mercedes: Mercedes; clients: Williams and McLaren

Red Bull Powertrains Ford: Red Bull and AlphaTauri

Ferraris: Ferraris; customer: Haas

Audi: Audi

Alpine: Alpine

Honda: Aston Martin

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella is adamant that the lack of an exclusive relationship with a power unit manufacturer for 2026 will not be an obstacle to the Woking team’s progress.

It is clear that we are witnessing a change of scenery in the F1 panorama with the official return of Honda and with the entry of Audi and Ford through Red Bull Powertrains: the latter engineer will guarantee official units to the two teams of the Group, i.e. Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri.

Thus, only three companies remain that will not have exclusive contracts and, therefore, will in all respects belong to customer teams: McLaren, Williams and Haas. Mike Krack, Aston Martin team principal, argues that it is essential for those who want to aim for the world championship from 2026 they will have to have an exclusive manufacturer to be able to influence the packaging of the power unit with the chassis, without having to make compromises that could cost in terms of performance .

Stella, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be concerned that McLaren should be a customer team as long as it can’t establish an exclusive relationship with an engineer. At a contractual level, the Woking team would still have free hands for 2026, having no contractual ties with Mercedes.

“It is an aspect that must certainly be monitored in view of 2026 for those who, like McLaren, produce the chassis, but experience tells us that there is enough room to influence the design of the power unit, so as not to fall behind on choices that can count on competitiveness We know in which direction to go and what we want”.

Stella leaves an open discussion, as if he had discussions at stake, only to point out that the customer teams have recently obtained supplies that work in the same way as the official ones, arguing that any loss could still be compensated for by a more performing car.

“Ideally, I’d like to be in a position where you can influence all the parameters – added Stella – because there are two aspects to consider. The first is the layout, how the engine is integrated into the single-seater. The second is how you actually manage the power unit As regards the second point, we are already very relaxed because the FIA ​​already has all the tools to ensure that the customer and official teams work with the same parameters”.