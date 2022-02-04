The VF-22 is a pivotal project for the future of Haas. The single-seater that the US team will bring to the track in 2022 represents the goal for which the team’s management decided to sacrifice last season, effectively giving up any technical development of the car.

After the sacrifices it is time to reap the rewards, and this scenario obviously raises the expectations, first and foremost of the team staff, who have come back from a very difficult season. In Haas they seem optimistic, even though everyone is aware that the track will issue the only verdict that matters.

“We are at that time of year when we are naturally optimistic that everyone’s hard work and effort can translate into good competitiveness on the track – commented Gene Haas – in 2020 we made the decision to channel a lot of time and effort. resources in the VF-22 project, giving up the development of the 2021 single-seater, a consequence not easy to accept. We hope that this decision bears fruit, and that it will allow us to get back to fighting in the points ”.

Gunther Steiner hopes to find the fight for those goals that Haas has already achieved in the past, that is to return to the points.

“It is exciting to be here at the presentation of the VF-22 – commented Gunther Steiner – and it is also exciting to think that we will soon be on track. We all know what the team is capable of, we have shown it in the past and with this new car, born from a series of completely new regulations and with our new design team, I am confident that we can once again confirm that we can race for weekends. competitive “.

“It has been a huge effort on the part of everyone involved and now comes the fun part, which is to bring the new car to the track and see the first results. Last season was a long one, but I am confident that 2022 will see us again. at stake thanks to the VF-22 ”.