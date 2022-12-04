Although the winner was Kevin Magnussen, the most acclaimed was certainly Gunther Steiner, Haas team principal who spoke at the delivery of the Bandini Trophy to the Danish driver on Saturday afternoon in the Masini Theater in Faenza.

The Bolzano native has an innate media ability to attract attention and even yesterday, before receiving the medal from the Senate of the Republic in the meeting with journalists, he was able to stir up general curiosity with a juicy preview:

“On Thursday I met Mattia Binotto and he told me that next season’s engine will be a bomb. In Emilia Romagna there is a lot of support for Ferrari, and if it is competitive it will be positive for us too, because he will mean that next season’s power unit will be competitive!”.

Gunther Steiner in press conference with Magnussen for the Bandini Trophy Photo by Stefano Casadio

As we anticipated on Motorsport.com, the technicians directed by Enrico Gualtieri would have solved the reliability problems that affected the 066/7 2022 season and there is hope that the customer teams, Haas and Alfa Romeo, can also return to the ‘next year to have full power, estimated at at least twenty more horses.

And Steiner believes it…

“We’ve had two difficult years with the pandemic, but the championship that just ended went well, but it could also have gone better. We consider it a year of growth: Magnussen gave us a pole position that wasn’t in the plans and in 2023 we want to grow further The goal is to make another leap in quality in the standings, to always fight for points and one day get on the podium”.

The team principal recognized the importance of Dallara who make the parts for Haas and underlined the value of Simone Resta, Haas technical director, but as a good batsman he is, he did not spare the team that is at home in Faenza…

“You’ll see, next year we’ll have a single-seater that will represent a step forward. And we hope to beat AlphaTauri again this year…”.

More direct than that…