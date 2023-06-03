Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Steiner expressed his disappointment at Nico Hulkenberg’s penalty for a contact on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.

He feels it is unfair that Hulkenberg has been fined for what he believes was not an accident, while other drivers have gotten away with doing far worse things.

“Lap one: We get a penalty for what I think is not a collision,” Steiner said. “There are other people who collide during the race and are given the black and white flag. So, I think it’s very inconsistent.”

“Then we look at the Miami crash between de Vries and Norris, on the first lap, which was not a collision.”

Steiner went on to say that the continued lack of consistency in stewards’ decisions made him think it was time for professionals to step in.

“Every professional sport has professionals who are referees and stuff like that,” he said.

“F1 is one of the most important sports in the world, and we still have laymen who decide the fate of people who invest millions in their careers. And it’s always an argument because there is no coherence.”

“I think we have to take it one step further. I think it’s about time. I think we’ve been discussing this for years and years and we always come back to this.”

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Steiner’s remarks were not liked by the FIA ​​and, following a report sent by the F1 media delegate, he was summoned by the stewards of the Spanish GP before qualifying.

A statement from the governing body said he was accused of breaching three provisions of the FIA’s International Sporting Code.

The three rules state that an infringement will be deemed to have occurred for:

12.2.1.c Any fraudulent conduct or any act detrimental to the interests of a competition or the interests of motor sport in general.

12.2.1.f Any word, deed or writing which has caused moral damage or loss to the FIA, its bodies, members or managers, and more generally to the interests of motor sport and the values ​​defended by the FIA.

12.2.1.k Any misconduct towards, but not limited to: – license holders, – officials, – officials or staff members of the FIA, – staff members of the Organizer or Promoter, – staff members of Competitors , – suppliers of products or services to (or contractors or subcontractors of) any of the parties listed above; – doping control officials or any other person involved in a doping control conducted in accordance with Appendix A.

It is not the first time that Steiner has been called by the FIA ​​for his claims.

After the 2019 Russian Grand Prix, he was fined for a radio outburst in which he chastised a “stupid idiot steward” for handing Kevin Magnussen a penalty for ignoring track limits.

To ensure the impartiality of the hearing in Spain, the FIA ​​will temporarily replace one of this weekend’s stewards, Felix Holter, because he was also on duty in Monaco.