Although the premises seemed not very encouraging, thanks to the forced separation from Nikita Mazepin and the Russian sponsor Uralkali, Haas experienced a surprising start to the season thanks to the returning Kevin Magnussen.

The Dane, recalled at the last minute to take the seat vacated by Mazepin himself, obtained fifth place in the opening race in Bahrain and then closed the Saudi Arabian GP in ninth position.

Now the time has come for the American team to confirm itself as one of the top teams in the mid-table group and it will be essential to be able to respond to the developments that will bring the rival teams to the track.

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has shown great confidence in his technical group and said he is certain that there is still potential to be extracted from the VF-22 even if it will be necessary to guess the direction of the developments.

“We would bring updates, but I think this topic is overrated. People like to hear that you are bringing developments, but then they have to turn into real performances. This is what’s really important ”.

“If we asked an aerodynamicist what he would do he would say he would spend a million dollars on upgrades at each race just to earn a percentage point of downforce, but this year we have to manage the budget very carefully.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“What I mean is that we have to assess whether the update actually leads to progress on the track that can be seen on the track. If the balance of the car is not altered, then we can introduce them ”.

“This year I want to be intentionally cautious about this, but not because the team doesn’t have the money. We don’t have to go crazy just to bring about developments. We have to focus on the car, understand it and get the most out of the package we have ”.

Steiner’s speech stems from what happened in the 2019 season. That year, in fact, the team dedicated a lot of resources and time to introduce updates that turned out to be wrong and were forced to return to the configuration of the beginning of the season that provided better results on the car.

“We learned that in 2019 when we kept bringing updates and finished the season with the package we started the season with. Usually I’m a person who never makes the same mistake twice ”.

Steiner then spoke about the current situation of the team. The American team, thanks to the two points finishes obtained by Kevin Magnuessen, occupies the fifth position in the Constructors and according to the South Tyrolean Haas can fight regularly in the noble areas of the mid-table team group.

“Obviously there are always aspects that can be improved, but Kevin is satisfied with the car. He said it is beautiful to drive ”.

“We have a valid car. Then it’s about having a good weekend, finding the right set-up and getting the most out of it. If we succeed, then we can regularly find ourselves leading the mid-table group ”.