The difficulties encountered by Mick Schumacher with Haas in 2022 were the protagonists of an entire episode in the fifth season of the popular series Drive To Survive, the product created by Netflix to describe the behind-the-scenes of Formula 1.

The series focused in particular on the German’s frequent crashes in the first half of the season and his lack of pace compared to his more experienced teammate Kevin Magnussen. Among the episodes broadcast was the one in Saudi Arabia, when Schumacher crashed into the barriers and then had to miss the race, accompanied by another accident, that of the Monaco Grand Prix. Then there was also talk of his confidence issues in Baku, where he was a long way off the pace.

Schumacher’s costly crashes drew the ire of team boss Steiner, who bluntly criticized his driver in conversations with Magnussen and owner Gene Haas, which were recorded by Netflix and included in the show.

Footage also shows Steiner and Magnussen discussing a potential replacement for 2023.

When asked by Motorsport.com about the possible consequences of the Schumacher episode, Steiner said he was “not ashamed” of what he said, acknowledging that Drive to Survive has been heavily modified to show only the most explosive parts.

“I didn’t watch it, but I made the comments, so I remember some of the things I said,” Steiner replied.

“I think they didn’t show everything I said, because in the heat of the moment, sometimes I say things… and of course Drive to Survive shows the worst moments, the hottest moments. So, obviously, that’s what the show must do”.

Gunther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Whatever was said, it was said, I can’t take it back. It was decided not to take it off, because you have nothing to hide. I’m not ashamed of it,” added the Haas Team Principal.

The narrative of Drive to Survive ends with the redemption of Schumacher, capable of obtaining points in the British Grand Prix in July. However, the series then ignored the second half of the season as Schumacher’s contract would not be renewed for 2023, with Haas opting to sign veteran Nico Hulkenberg to partner Magnussen.

Steiner has no regrets about the way he’s been portrayed by Netflix, because he’s focused on his role as team principal and isn’t interested in how it’s portrayed externally.

“Put yourself in my shoes, the best thing is that they don’t do anything. But is that good? No. So, again, you don’t get carried away by your performance, because I’m not an actor. It’s not acting.”

“I’ve done my job and I think I judge my job by how well I perform on the track, not whether Netflix is ​​good or bad. I don’t really care,” added the Haas Team Principal.