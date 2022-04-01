Last Saturday, during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mick Schumacher and, more generally, all the Formula 1 drivers, were able to notice what happens when you lose control of a car at over 240 kilometers per hour and go crashing into a wall, with no way out, without having the ability to adequately prepare for an impact of that magnitude.

For several moments everyone held their breath for the physical condition of the German driver of the Haas team. Climbing onto the curb of Turn 10, Mick lost control of the VF-22 and spun around, only to crash into the wall moments later.

The crash advised doctors to take the pilot first to the Jeddah track medical center and then to the hospital for more in-depth, but usual, views. Fortunately Mick did not suffer any fractures, nor did he have any other consequences, but he was forced to miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Such an accident, although it did not cause any physical consequences for Schumacher, may have left a mental waste. Such an impact, as much as level drivers such as F1 drivers are able to absorb, can remain dormant for some time.

For this reason Guenter Steiner, Haas F1 team principal, spoke about it stating that Mick will not have psychological consequences attributable to the accident, but that he will also have to be able to live with the pressure because this year the American team is much more competitive than the last two seasons of Formula 1.

“I don’t think he will lose confidence. Obviously now our goals are set a little higher than last year, because in 2021 we were racing to be last and next to last. We were there constantly.”

“So this year, we think it’s a good thing for him to have more pressure. Because he has to learn to live with it. You keep saying that the higher you get, the thinner the air becomes. So you have to deal with it.”

“It’s part of being a Formula 1 driver. Facing the pressure that is in any high profile sport or managerial position, it’s like the pressure is there and if you don’t like the pressure, go do something. other”.

Steiner thought it was worth analyzing the incident with Mick to try to help him understand what had happened and ensure that his confidence was not affected by what happened.

“We need to talk about it, but I think he’s the one who needs to. We need to show him what he wants to see. I think we’ll have to compare the data with Kevin’s. We need to find out what it was. Maybe the tires aren’t good yet. temperature? Did he push too hard? We have to find out. “

“Then, honestly, I think that by just getting back in the car, Mick will regain his usual confidence,” concluded the South Tyrolean Haas team principal.