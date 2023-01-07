After terminating Nikita Mazepin’s contract following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Haas has turned to Magnussen as a last-minute replacement for the 2022 season.

Magnussen had raced for Haas between 2017 and 2020 before losing his seat, but he immediately impressed on his return by finishing fifth in Bahrain, despite having …Read more

#Steiner #Mentally #Magnussen #stronger