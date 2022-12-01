Gunther Steiner, team principal of Haas Formula 1, will publish his first book entitled “Surviving to Drive” in April, which will accompany readers inside the team until the 2022 season.

Steiner has become one of the most popular figures among F1 fans thanks to his role in the Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’, mainly due to his candid approach and colorful language.

But Steiner’s thoughts will now be available to fans in the new book, published by Transworld and due out next April.

The book promises to be “uncompromisingly and with searing honesty, told in Steiner’s inimitable style” and to give fans a glimpse into the inner workings of an F1 team from the perspective of a team principal.

“Surviving to Drive” is Steiner’s diary of the 2022 season, during which Haas experienced a turbulent pre-season, cutting ties with sponsor Uralkali and driver Nikita Mazepin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin was replaced by Kevin Magnussen, who on his return to Haas took a stunning fifth place in Bahrain and then scored the team’s first pole position in Brazil.

Steiner also spent much of 2022 debating Haas’ next move, eventually opting to drop Mick Schumacher after two years and sign Nico Hulkenberg for 2023.

“I don’t think I could have picked a more active year than this to document some of the many things a team principal faces in Formula 1,” said Steiner.

“I’ve never considered keeping a journal before, and while I like to look forward, it’s been fun to look back on this year, re-reading the book and reflecting on the many ups and downs we’ve encountered at Haas.”

“Ultimately, it’s the treble that stands out the most, from Kevin Magnussen’s points return in Bahrain to Mick Schumacher’s first points at Silverstone, through to the team’s first pole position in Brazil and eighth place in the constructors’ championship – it’s It’s been a really great season.”

“It was the hard work of everyone in our team that brought us back into the fray in Formula 1 and I can never thank everyone in the team enough for their efforts and dedication.”

“I hope people enjoy this insight into our 2022 season and look forward to following us into 2023 as we look to build on this year’s successes,” concluded Steiner.