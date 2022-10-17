Haas expected 2022 like an oracle. After two seasons at the bottom of F1, the change in technical regulations allowed all the teams to get back into the game and clear the cards, creating a new status due to a restart from scratch that touched all the contenders for the titles.

The American team was among those who made the most of this change. In the first part of the season he achieved a series of results that had led him to be even in the middle of the standings for what concerns the Constructors’ World Championship.

With the developments made by the likes of Aston Martin and AlphaTauri, Haas has been sucked into the low places of the standings. Now she is in third last place with 34 points accumulated, but behind her she has AlphaTauri who reached her at 34 and seems to have a better momentum also thanks to the news brought during the summer for the AT03.

The stars and stripes team, together with its pilots Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, have not scored points for 7 races by now. In that period AlphaTauri made just 7 points, but enough to recover ground and reach it. Aston Martin has now taken off and is in fourth from bottom with 45 points. 11 pitches, as far as we have seen so far, seem difficult to bridge if not with a race out of the ordinary.

Mechanics unload Mick Schumacher’s damaged Haas VF-22 after FP1 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Haas team principal, explained how difficult it was to hope to obtain results of a very different tenor from those collected in the last 2 seasons.

“Sometimes we found ourselves in the wrong place at the wrong time. I blamed it on the fact that our last 2 seasons have been difficult and you can’t get to where we were and come out with the best car in the world like that. sudden”.

“Our ascent will be a bit bumpy and we are on it, but sooner or later we will be called to stabilize it. This bumpy road is no longer acceptable. You can do it for a while, but it can’t last forever.”

“This year, for us, is a bit of a second start, because last year we didn’t develop anything of the car, we raced that way and obviously we had no competition. As I always say, the higher you climb, the more the the air becomes thin. At that point it becomes more difficult for the drivers, for the team, for everyone. And everything, even the smallest, counts a lot “.

Steiner, as mentioned, intends to take Haas to the next level and have her stay there. No more swings in performance and results. But to do this it will take more time, perhaps more personal and attention to detail that will have to increase considerably.

“We can’t get that high, starting from where we were last year. But I think we can do better than we are doing, we can get there.”

“I think I am that we should deal with everything in more detail. I do not think we need to change a lot of staff or anything. Maybe we need to add something. At the moment, however, it is about regaining the confidence in the possibility of always playing at a higher level. things you learn “.

“The most important thing is not to make mistakes a second time. This, for me, is always the most important thing. If you make one mistake at a time, you correct it. The second time is no longer right. The third time, if you do it, you are an idiot. So we have to do this and we hope not to find new mistakes to make “, concluded the South Tyrolean team principal.