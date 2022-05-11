The Miami Grand Prix was an event to forget for Haas. The US team was unable to win any points in the home race both for the accident that saw Mick Schumacher as protagonist in the final and for the wrong strategy adopted with Kevin Magnussen.

The German, after the restart, was occupying the ninth position but a risky overtaking against Sebastian Vettel thwarted the possibility of conquering the first points in his career in Formula 1. Schumacher, on lap 53, tried to mock the 4-time world champion inside turn 1 but the existence was disastrous.

Magnussen, on the other hand, after asking for new tires for the restart, lost positions and was no longer able to make up ground, even colliding with Lance Stroll before the team decided to retire his car.

Gunther Steiner commented on what happened in a weekend that saw the Haas team suffer particularly.

“Saturday we were in a bad situation, then in the race we managed to make up ground but with 10 laps to go we ended up in the abyss. Who wouldn’t be disappointed after such a weekend? I believe that the fault is ours alone ”.

“We had the chance to score points with both cars and it all vanished when the restart started. It is very disappointing because we made some mistakes and we go home with zero points and some broken pieces on the cars ”.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team, at Parc Ferme Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Steiner also commented on the maneuver made by Mick Schumacher on lap 53 which compromised not only his race but also that of Sebastian Vettel forcing his fellow Aston Martin to retire.

“I’m not the rider, but we have to face this situation. I haven’t talked to him yet, but obviously we can’t lose points like this ”.

However, the South Tyrolean team principal also criticized Magnussen’s request to change tires under the safety car.

“He asked to come back when we told him not to but he insisted he wanted new tires. Then he apologized saying it was his fault and he shouldn’t have stopped ”.

For Steiner after the Miami GP, there remains the awareness of having two competitive cars and the bitterness for some blurred points in the final.

“We have to exploit our potential. With a car like this, not scoring points is a missed opportunity. I am quite disappointed after today. Now we have to see what updates to bring to Spain and Monte Carlo and we have to do better than today because we have a car that allows us to do better ”.

“The whole team ended up with a handful of flies and for me the team is the most important thing.”