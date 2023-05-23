Even if we wanted to, it would be difficult to change the concept of the VF-23. Almost all the teams, especially those who have not been able to build a competitive car, have prepared various updates for their respective single-seaters at this precise moment of the season. Including Haas.

Some teams, above all Mercedes and Ferrari, got their hands on their initial project due to errors – even very obvious ones – of concept, which led them to suffer very heavy gaps from Red Bull Racing in the first 5 races held this season.

Haas is also in line with most of the teams, having to put his hand on the bodywork and chassis project to improve the performance of his single-seater. The American team, however, takes many rear-end components from Ferrari: we’re talking about the gearbox, rear suspension, power units and cooling systems.

This is why the exercise of redesigning some parts of the machine to try to change philosophy is complex. Guenther Steiner, Haas team principal, admitted that the team is examining alternative concepts to the one it now uses on the VF-23, but that, at least at the moment, no radical changes are foreseen.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, fights with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“You always try and we are trying different concepts, but you can’t go completely to what Red Bull does, because you have your own chassis, your cooling system, your radiators. So you can’t make such a big leap. You try to do something going in that direction”!.

“Obviously I think everyone is trying to try something, but until we’re sure it’s a real improvement, why go in that direction? Maybe next year we’ll go. But at the moment there’s no reaction from Panic, we’re in no hurry to get closer to their concept. Because I think our car, in the midfield, is still pretty strong.”

Steiner underlined once again how difficult it is to bring very different concepts over the course of the season: “It’s not as simple as saying: ‘Oh, we should switch to the Red Bull concept now0. You can’t change the suspension, because then you have to change the chassis. We’re evaluating what to do next year, which path to follow, but what I’m saying is that copying the Red Bull bodywork because you can see it doesn’t necessarily mean going faster, because there’s so much more to do to make it work”.

“We have to see if we can really change the concept of the single-seater. It’s difficult, also because it’s not just about the bodywork and radiators, because the suspension can’t be changed. Or, we could even change them, but it would be too demanding a job. With the suspension of Ferrari, some things cannot be done”, concluded the South Tyrolean manager.