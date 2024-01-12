The news of Gunther Steiner's exit from the Haas team took the entire Formula 1 by surprise. In other similar cases there had always been signs (such as between Alpine and Otmar Szafnauer) but regarding the relationship between the fifty-eight year old South Tyrolean and Haas had never seen any cracks.

The role played by Steiner in the history of Haas in Formula 1 goes far beyond that of team principal which he has officially held since the team made its debut in the 2016 Australian Grand Prix. The program had started two years earlier precisely from an idea that Steiner brought to the attention of Gene Haas a project aimed at making the most of what was allowed by the regulations of the time to limit initial investments to a minimum.

The team had taken shape with a reduced workforce thanks to the partnership with Ferrari, a collaboration which allowed Haas to be able to purchase the power unit and all the parts permitted by the regulations from Maranello, then delegating the creation of the body and all the other parts to Dallara. components made by its own technical department. The idea worked so well that it later forced the FIA ​​(under the pressure of many teams) to set stricter limits to guarantee the intellectual property of the projects.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Haas last in the 2023 Constructors' World Championship: does Steiner pay for the bad result?

In addition to the basic idea, Steiner assumed a reference role in the ordinary management of the team. Owner Gene Haas has never been a regular visitor to the paddock, limiting his presence on the track to a few occasions and thus leaving the helm to the team principal. Year after year Gunther (now called by name by all the insiders) has become the face of the Haas team, and with the start of the Netflix series “Drive to Survive” his frank and decidedly 'racing' personality has made inroads in the general public.

Nothing wanted or constructed, but simply Gunther, capable of admitting in front of the microphones that he had a “s…” weekend, or of criticizing one of his drivers without mincing words after a mistake. An attitude that broke the mold of a very politically correct Formula 1, making inroads with the public.

Popularity has led Steiner to be Haas for everyone, and this aspect is probably not unrelated to the ownership's decision not to renew the contract with its team principal. After making the separation official, public comments on social media profiles were one-sided in defense of Steiner, to the point of forcing the team to delete the most outspoken ones.

In addition to a possible jealousy between the team owner and his top employee, there is probably more behind the separation. The scenario is not yet completely clear, but it is difficult to think that the sporting outcome of a disappointing 2023 did not have an impact.

Seen from the outside, the history of Haas is based on a winning starting idea which, however, in recent years has not been supported by the necessary investments. Formula 1 entered the 'Cost Cap' era by limiting team management costs, but the teams still continued to invest by taking advantage of what was granted by the 'CapEx' item, i.e. a part of the extra budget available to each team (excluding from the Budget Cap) intended for expenditure aimed at improving the structures.

A front, that of 'CapEx', which saw teams such as Williams, AlphaTauri, Aston Martin very active, while Haas continued its activity without focusing on extra investments. The track has given precise indications, but from the statements released by Gene Haas after the news of the change of team principal, it emerges that the team owner does not consider strengthening the technical structure a priority.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Gene Haas, owner of the Haas F1 team

“I'm not sitting here saying it's Gunther's fault,” said Haas, “but I just think this was the right time to make a change and try a different direction, because what we've been doing lately hasn't worked. We had a difficult season finale, and I don't know why, these are questions to ask Gunther. Ultimately, it's a question of performance. I no longer have any interest in being in last place.”

It is not difficult to hypothesize a different vision regarding the lack of results, and it partly transpires from Haas' words. The team owner believes the current model is sufficient to be able to aspire to better results, and it cannot be ruled out that Steiner's vision was different.

Also striking was the different financial strategy of the US team compared to some rival teams. During 2023, Alpine and Aston Martin sold part of their shareholdings in order to secure funds to calmly face the investments required by the 'CapEx'.

The excellent state of health that Formula 1 is currently experiencing has brought the value of the teams to figures that were unimaginable only three years ago, with an entry-level (for those who intend to try to buy a team) starting from one billion dollars. Giving up a twenty percent share (as done by Alpine and Aston Martin) ensures huge sums with which to plan investments without worries, but on this front Haas has never put itself on the market.

An immobility that stands out compared to the competition, and which may not be unrelated to the breakdown of the relationship between Haas and Steiner, probably projected onto a different vision in the long term.

Now a new era begins for Haas. Gene's challenge is to prove on the track that he is right, but moving on won't be easy. Although the team ultimately lost an employee, it lost the person who represented it most over eight seasons.

The new team principal, Ayao Komatsu has the advantage of knowing the team well internally, but will have to step into a new role which will require a necessary run-in period. It won't be easy, but as always in Formula 1, in the end everything will be judged on the basis of the race rankings.