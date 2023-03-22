AlphaTauri not only works at the track level to try to improve the AT04, but also at the organic level to strengthen the sales, communication and marketing department with the precise aim of increasing revenues.

Today the team from Faenza announced the arrival of Lars Stegelmann, who will take up the role of head of the commercial department to try to increase the revenue of the team directed by Franz Tost.

Stegelmann, who in 2022 occupied the role of Chief Commercial Officer of ITR GmbH (now former promoter of the DTM), also worked for some time for Motorsport Network and for the FIA ​​Formula E championship always in the sales and marketing department.

The new head of commercial department of AlphaTauri has more than 15 years of experience in the sector, also working on the commercial team of the FIFA world cup in 2010, the South African edition of the World Cup.

Franz Tost, Team Principal of Scuderia AlphaTauri: “The interest in Formula 1 has developed very well. With Lars’ support, we also want to develop our commercial activities. He has an exciting mix of strategic know-how, sales experience international and great understanding of the advertising industry”.

Lars Stegelmann, Head of Commercial at Scuderia AlphaTauri: “Formula 1 is booming and offers companies excellent activation and communication opportunities, premium hospitality and awareness on a global scale like no other sports series. The various stakeholders, especially the advertisers and agencies, have been my clients for many years.The positioning of the Scuderia AlphaTauri fits perfectly with the current times and offers a first-rate platform for companies that want to appear modern, young and dynamic, oriented towards digital, design and to technology. I look forward to making my contribution to further global development.”

The arrival of Stegelmann in the role of commercial head of the team is a very important addition for AlphaTauri, especially after the recent rumors – directly denied by Franz Tost through a short official statement – of the sale of the team if he did not move entirely to England to rationalize costs.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s super consultant, in turn affirmed the non-transferability of AlphaTauri, but also to expect a decent placement in the 2023 Constructors’ World Championship (between fifth and seventh place, ed), and greater financial independence of the team same.

“It is true that AlphaTauri’s 9th place in the Constructors’ World Championship is not up to par. This means that an improvement is needed. It is also true that AlphaTauri’s financial commitment is too high, i.e. the losses. This means that we have to do something also on the front of sponsors, revenue”.

This explains AlphaTauri’s investment in a figure of the caliber of Lars Stegelmann. All this a few months after the death of the owner of Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, who in 2022 rejected a proposal to acquire AlphaTauri made by Andretti.