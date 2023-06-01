The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, has awarded 25 new Cavalieri del Lavoro and among these there is also Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

An award for Domenicali’s entire career, who worked for many years at Ferrari before taking charge of the Circus (he was the last team principal to have led the Ferrari to the Constructors’ title in 2008), but was also CEO of the Lamborghini, a position he held from 2016 to 2020, favoring a great growth of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand.

“It’s a great emotion”, commented Domenicali on the sidelines of the ceremony. “Receiving such a prestigious honor makes me very proud. I have always tried to carry on the values ​​of Italianness with passion, commitment and dedication, and I will live this beautiful page of my life not as a goal, but as an opportunity to be able to give even more my contribution to our beloved country”.