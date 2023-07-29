F1 Sprint Shootout Spa, the starting grid of the Sprint
|1st Row
|1.Max Verstappen 1:49.056 Red Bull
|2. Oscars Plates 1:49.067
McLaren
|2nd Row
|3. Carlos Sainz 1:49.081
Ferrari
|4. Charles Leclerc 1:49.251
Ferrari
|3rd row
|5. Lando Norris 1:49.389
McLaren
|6. Pierre Gasly 1:49,700
Alpine
|4th row
|7. Lewis Hamilton 1:49,900
Mercedes
|8. Sergius Perez 1:49,961
Red Bull
|5th Row
|9. Esteban Or with 1.50.494
Alpine
|10.George Russell 1:55.742Mercedes
|6th Row
|11. Daniel Ricciardo 1:57,687
Alpha Tauri
|12. Alexander Albon st
Williams
|7th row
|13. Logan Sargeant st
Williams
|14. Spears Stroll st
Aston Martin
|8th Row
|15. Fernando Alonso st
Aston Martin
|16. Yuki Tsunoda 2:00.568
Alpha Tauri
|9th Row
|17. Valtteri Bottas 2:00.951
Alfa Romeo
| 18.Kevin Magnussen 2:01.079
Haas
|10th row
|19. Guanyu Zhou 2:01.430
Alfa Romeo
| 20. Nico Hulkenberg st
Haas
F1 Sprint Shootout Spa, the chronicle
Yesterday’s photocopy was staged for 25 minutes at Spa: torrential rain before qualifying, a wet first part and a track that gradually dries up to a Q3 with soft tyres. And, like yesterday, the fastest is Max Verstappen, who this time doesn’t have to serve any penalties and therefore maintains the “pole” of the short race. But if in the real qualifications the world champion had trimmed eight tenths to the whole group, in the Sprint Shootout of Spa a very different fight takes place. Super Max, in fact, must earn glory all the way: beaten by only 11 thousandths Oscar Piastri after having risked taking the checkered flag before the last attempt. And probably having tried the eight-minute lap of SQ3 made the difference against the Australian and a very close Carlos Sainz: the Spaniard is third at just 0.025s.
Eliminated in SQ2 Fernando Alonso, “betrayed” by Lance Stroll’s accident in turn 9: the Canadian is the only one to try the medium in mixed conditions. A gamble that costs four drivers qualifications (even the Williams cars don’t have time in SQ2) and ruins the 42nd birthday of the two-time world champion.
F1 Sprint Shootout Spa, live coverage
The program
Formula 1 is back on track this afternoon, with the short race scheduled for 4.30pm. Sunday afternoon, at the usual time of 3 pm, the show of the race. However, for Verstappen the comeback in the Grand Prix shouldn’t be prohibitive, especially without external variables: last year in the dry the world champion did much “worse”, conquering the first position in 12 laps, despite starting from 14th place .
