F1 Sprint Shootout Spa, the starting grid of the Sprint

1st Row 1.Max Verstappen 1:49.056 Red Bull 2. Oscars Plates 1:49.067

McLaren 2nd Row 3. Carlos Sainz 1:49.081

Ferrari 4. Charles Leclerc 1:49.251

Ferrari 3rd row 5. Lando Norris 1:49.389

McLaren 6. Pierre Gasly 1:49,700

Alpine 4th row 7. Lewis Hamilton 1:49,900

Mercedes 8. Sergius Perez 1:49,961

Red Bull 5th Row 9. Esteban Or with 1.50.494

Alpine 10.George Russell 1:55.742Mercedes 6th Row 11. Daniel Ricciardo 1:57,687

Alpha Tauri 12. Alexander Albon st

Williams 7th row 13. Logan Sargeant st

Williams 14. Spears Stroll st

Aston Martin 8th Row 15. Fernando Alonso st

Aston Martin 16. Yuki Tsunoda 2:00.568

Alpha Tauri 9th Row 17. Valtteri Bottas 2:00.951

Alfa Romeo 18.Kevin Magnussen 2:01.079

Haas 10th row 19. Guanyu Zhou 2:01.430

Alfa Romeo 20. Nico Hulkenberg st

Haas

F1 Sprint Shootout Spa, the chronicle

Yesterday’s photocopy was staged for 25 minutes at Spa: torrential rain before qualifying, a wet first part and a track that gradually dries up to a Q3 with soft tyres. And, like yesterday, the fastest is Max Verstappen, who this time doesn’t have to serve any penalties and therefore maintains the “pole” of the short race. But if in the real qualifications the world champion had trimmed eight tenths to the whole group, in the Sprint Shootout of Spa a very different fight takes place. Super Max, in fact, must earn glory all the way: beaten by only 11 thousandths Oscar Piastri after having risked taking the checkered flag before the last attempt. And probably having tried the eight-minute lap of SQ3 made the difference against the Australian and a very close Carlos Sainz: the Spaniard is third at just 0.025s.

Eliminated in SQ2 Fernando Alonso, “betrayed” by Lance Stroll’s accident in turn 9: the Canadian is the only one to try the medium in mixed conditions. A gamble that costs four drivers qualifications (even the Williams cars don’t have time in SQ2) and ruins the 42nd birthday of the two-time world champion.

The program

Formula 1 is back on track this afternoon, with the short race scheduled for 4.30pm. Sunday afternoon, at the usual time of 3 pm, the show of the race. However, for Verstappen the comeback in the Grand Prix shouldn’t be prohibitive, especially without external variables: last year in the dry the world champion did much “worse”, conquering the first position in 12 laps, despite starting from 14th place .