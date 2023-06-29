F1, in Austria changes the tire regulation in the Sprint Shootout

The FIA ​​has changed the regulation on tires to be used in Sprint Shootout, the qualifications that serve to determine the grid of the Sprint. At the Red Bull Ring, scene of the second Sprint event of the year, the drivers who will qualify for the final phase of the Sprint Shootout will also be able to ride on used soft tyres, unlike in Baku, when the compound had to be new.

Wittich’s note

In the notes of the race director Niels Wittich article 30.5 h) iv of the sporting regulations is clarified and updated. Until yesterday, it read: “Up to one set of dry tires can be used in the SQ3 period of the Sprint Shootout, and this need only be a new set of soft tires“. Wittich’s note crossed out the term “new” after approval by nine out of ten teams.

The reason for the change

The reason for Wittich’s correction comes from a regulatory hole that emerged in Baku. In Azerbaijan, where the first Sprint event of 2023 took place, Lando Norris was unable to ride in SQ3 because he had run out of new softs. A calculated risk for the Briton, who preferred to play all his cards for qualifying for the GP, held on Friday: if he didn’t go, he would have started tenth in the Sprint, which he later did.

Norris, however, could have paradoxically, running in SQ3 with wet tyres, because the original regulation referred only to dry compounds, without regulating the use of intermediates or wets. And he would have done it, if Yuki Tsunoda (the other one who finished the new softs before the Sprint Shootout) had also qualified in SQ3: with both in the top-10 there would have been a paradoxical Norris-Tsunoda duel on intermediate tires on the track dry for ninth position on the Sprint grid. An eventuality that, both in terms of image and safety, Formula 1 could not allow to arise again.