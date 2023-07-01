F1 Sprint Shootout Austria, the starting grid

1st row 1.Max Verstappen 1:04.440

Red Bull 2. Sergius Perez 1:04.933

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. Lando Norris 1:05.010

McLaren 4. Nico Hulkenberg 1:05.084

Haas 3rd row 5. Carlos Sainz 1:05.136

Ferrari 6. Charles Leclerc 1:05.245 Ferraris 4th Row 7. Fernando Alonso 1:05.258

Aston Martin 8. Spears Stroll 1:05.347

Aston Martin 5th row 9. Esteban Or with 1:05.366

Alpine 10.Kevin Magnussen 1:05.912 Haas 6th Row 11. Alex Albon 1:06.152

Williams 12. Pierre Gasly 1:06.360

Alpine 7th Row 13. Yuki Tsunoda 1:06.369

Alpha Tauri 14. Nick de Vries 1.06.593

Alpha Tauri 8th Row 15. George Russell st

Mercedes 16. Guanyu Zhou 1:07.062

Alfa Romeo 9th Row 17. Oscars Plates 1:07.106

McLaren 18. Lewis Hamilton 1:07.282

Mercedes 10th row 19. Valtteri Bottas 1:07.291

Alfa Romeo 20. Logan Sargeant 1:07.426

Williams

F1 Sprint Shootout Austria, the chronicle

It dominates in the dry, in the wet, and even on a damp track. If it snowed, he would still be there in front of everyone: another sensational showdown from Max Verstappenwho takes the pole position in the Red Bull Ring Sprint essentially replicating the time obtained in yesterday’s qualifying (1:04.440). What surprises is not the position, but the gap that the world champion inflicts on the others: the closest – Sergio Perez – takes half a second (+0.493).

All Red Bull will therefore be front row, with Checo which puts a patch on a negative Friday and a SQ1 that once again saw him at risk. The second row, made up of Lando, is positively surprising Norris and Nico Hulkenberg: even the Haas driver gets the time with the medium tyre, ahead of Carlos Sainz (fifth on used soft) and Charles Leclerc. The Ferraristi take respectively seven and eight tenths from Verstappen. The sharp decline of the SF-23 on a certainly colder track is surprising, where it is difficult to warm up the tires properly: SQ1 and SQ2 with the heart in the mouth for the Monegasque, while the #55 risks starting even last due to a problem with the brake by wire.

Fourth row for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso ahead of Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen close the top-10. Mercedes are terribleforced into an uphill Sprint: George Russell 15th, Lewis Hamilton 18th.

The live coverage of the Sprint Shootout of Austria

Here you can read all the direct written of the qualifying of the Sprint of the Red Bull Ring.

The program

Formula 1 will be back on track this afternoon with the Sprint. The short race will start at 16.30: 24 laps or 60 minutes of racing are scheduled. Tomorrow, however, the canonical Grand Prix at 3 pm, with Max Verstappen who will try to detach Ayrton Senna in terms of number of victories in F1 and get closer to another sacred monster of the discipline such as Alain Prost. Of course you can follow all the sessions with the direct written of FormulaPassion.