Liberty Media and FIA are evaluating the possibility of including a second qualifying session in the six weekends where the sprint race is scheduled. The idea was discussed with the teams in this morning’s briefing with the teams’ team principals in Melbourne, but he will have to face a difficult decision-making process to become official.

The format foresees the usual Friday, with the free practice session followed by the qualifying session, but the outcome would define the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix and not for the sprint race.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The line-up for Saturday’s race would be established by a second qualifying session, which would take place on Saturday morning. According to rumors gathered in the Melbourne paddock, the idea that appears to be most accredited is that of a single fastest lap for each driver.

There doesn’t seem to be any other possibility, considering the availability of tires which for weekends with sprint races is six sets of softs, four mediums and two hards for each driver.

Friday’s qualifying contest requires four sets of soft tyres, after using a first set in the FP1 session. This would leave a new set of softs for Saturday morning, plus obviously the trains used the previous day.

The idea, supported above all by Liberty Media, requires a modification to the sporting regulations, and to intervene in the current season, 28 favorable votes are needed out of the thirty having rights in the Formula 1 Commission. If, as everything suggests, FIA and Liberty Media are aligned (twenty votes overall) it is necessary for at least eight teams to confirm their favorable vote for final approval.