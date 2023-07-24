Grand finale in Spa of this first part of the season

F1 is getting ready to live in Belgium the last appointment before the summer break in a season that continues to be indelibly marked by Red Bull, winner so far of all eleven races staged from Bahrain to Budapest. The Milton Keynes team is targeting the absolute record of 12 consecutive victories at the start of the season, a record that would definitively surpass the one signed by McLaren in 1988 with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

A year ago Max Verstappen ridiculed the competition in Belgium by winning from 14th position on the grid. An overwhelming victory, which highlighted how the TD039 technical directive had not had the slightest impact on the Red Bull RB18. As always, it will be necessary to evaluate behind Red Bull what the balance of power between Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin will be. Furthermore, for the third time in this 2023, the weekend will follow the format Sprint with Qualifying on Friday and the Sprint Shootout defining the starting grid for the Saturday Sprint.

The event will be broadcast in direct whole wheat on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile unencrypted on TV8 will be broadcast in deferred Qualifications, Sprint Shootout, Sprint and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always, you will find the direct written of all the sessions that will see F1 engaged. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. F2 and F3 are also on the track.

Belgian GP 2023: TV schedule and times

Friday 28th July

09:55-10:40 F3 Free Practice

11:05-11:50 F2 Free Practice

13:30-14:30 F1 Free Practice

15:00-15:30 F3 Qualifying

15:55-16:25 F2 Qualifying

17:00-18:00 F1 Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 22:00)

Saturday 29th July

10:00 am F3 Sprint Race

12.00pm F1 Sprint Shootout (delayed on TV8 at 3.00pm)

13:45 F2 Sprint Race

16:30 F1 Sprint (15 laps or 60 minutes, deferred on TV8 at 20:15)

Sunday 30 July

08:30 F3 Feature Race

10:00 am F2 Feature Race

15:00 Austrian F1 Grand Prix (delayed on TV8 at 18:00)

The characteristics of the Spa-Francorchamps Grand Prix

Track: 7.004km

DRS zones: 2

Laps: 44

Race distance: 308,052 km

Race lap record: 1’46″286 by Valtteri Bottas on Mercedes in 2018

Absolute lap record: 1’41″252 by Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes in 2020

Hall of Fame Belgian Grand Prix

The situation in the world rankings

Max Verstappen arrives in Belgium with a 110-point lead over box mate Sergio Perez. The Mexican again has a safety margin over Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, they are engaged in the fight for third place since there are just six points separating them. Lando Norris has moved up to eighth and is 20 lengths behind Charles Leclerc. In the Constructors’ standings Red Bull lapped Mercedes, who are comfortably second given Aston Martin’s recent struggles. To follow the comeback of McLaren against Ferrari.